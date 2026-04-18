Titans to exercise fifth-year option on Peter Skoronski's rookie deal

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are exercising the fifth-year option for right guard Peter Skoronski, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

Skoronski was selected 11th overall by the Titans in 2023. He's started 14 games as a rookie and all 17 games the next two seasons.

Skoronski established himself as one of the NFL's top-level pass-blockers in 2025, a significant improvement from his rookie and sophomore seasons.

The fifth-year option earns Skoronski $19.07 million. Skoronski was entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract.