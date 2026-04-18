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          Titans to exercise fifth-year option on Peter Skoronski's rookie deal

          • Turron DavenportApr 18, 2026, 10:18 PM
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              Turron Davenport covers the Tennessee Titans for ESPN since 2018. Turron is a former collegiate football player at Cheyney University and is a native of Philadelphia, and he has authored/co-authored four books. You can catch Turron on ESPN Radio on his show "Talking with TD."
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          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are exercising the fifth-year option for right guard Peter Skoronski, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

          Skoronski was selected 11th overall by the Titans in 2023. He's started 14 games as a rookie and all 17 games the next two seasons.

          Skoronski established himself as one of the NFL's top-level pass-blockers in 2025, a significant improvement from his rookie and sophomore seasons.

          The fifth-year option earns Skoronski $19.07 million. Skoronski was entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract.