Sources: Giants trade DT Lawrence to Bengals for No. 10 pick

Damien Woody says he was caught by surprise by Dexter Lawrence II's trade request to the Giants. (0:50)

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CINCINNATI -- The New York Giants traded Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 10 pick in next week's draft, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

The Giants now own the rights to the No. 5 and No. 10 picks in the first round.

The trade comes after the Giants and Lawrence reached an impasse in negotiations on a new deal. The former Clemson standout has two years remaining on his contract but no guaranteed money left. He eventually requested a trade after seven years with New York.

Lawrence, who will turn 29 in November, was a Pro Bowl selection from 2022 to 2024 and was an All-Pro finalist in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In his career, he has 30.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss in 109 career games although he's coming off a season with career-lows in sacks (0.5) and tackles (33).

Most Pressures as DT - Last Four Seasons Dexter Lawrence II has had 123 pressures when lined up as a defensive tackle over the last 4 seasons. Chris Jones is the only player with more over that span. Pressures Chris Jones 135 Dexter Lawrence II 123 Zach Allen 117 Quinnen Williams 115

With this move, the Bengals solidified an offseason strategy built around strengthening the line of scrimmage. In free agency, Cincinnati signed former Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe to a three-year deal worth $60 million and also added ex-Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Allen to a two-year deal worth $25 million.

Aside from those additions and the signing of former Kansas City safety Bryan Cook (three years, $40.25 million), Cincinnati had a relatively mild offseason. But Lawrence's acquisition significantly changes the tenor of the Bengals' moves. Cincinnati is looking to quickly improve a defense that struggled last season as the team missed the playoffs for the third year in a row.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.