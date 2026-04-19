NFL draft prospect Zachariah Branch arrested in Georgia

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Former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who is widely expected to be a Day 2 NFL draft pick, was arrested early Sunday morning in Athens, Georgia, on two possible misdemeanor charges.

Branch is facing misdemeanor charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets -- prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. According to the Athens Clarke County arrest log, he was booked at 1:26 a.m. and released at 3:44 a.m. after posting $39 bond.

According to local media, Branch was in attendance for Georgia's spring game Saturday. His brother, Zion Branch, is a safety for Georgia.

Zachariah Branch was projected to be selected in the second round of the 2026 draft in a two-round mock draft recently posted by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and is ranked among the top 100 players available by ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Field Yates, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller.

Branch ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine and set Georgia's single-season record with 81 receptions last season after transferring from USC. He also had 811 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.