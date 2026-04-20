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          Agency: 49ers, Trent Williams agree to two-year, $50M extension

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          Trent Williams, 49ers agree to 2-year extension (0:38)

          Dan Graziano and Mike Greenberg react to LT Trent Williams' two-year, $50 million extension with the 49ers. (0:38)

          • Nick WagonerApr 20, 2026, 01:31 PM
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              Nick Wagoner is an NFL reporter at ESPN. Nick has covered the San Francisco 49ers since 2016, having previously covered the St. Louis Rams for 12 years, including three years (2013 to 2015) at ESPN. In over a decade with the company, Nick has led ESPN's coverage of the Niners' 2019 and 2023 Super Bowl run, Colin Kaepernick's protest, the Rams making Michael Sam the first openly gay player drafted to the NFL, Sam's subsequent pursuit of a roster spot and the team's relocation and stadium saga.
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          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Despite some turbulence along the way, the San Francisco 49ers and star left tackle Trent Williams hoped to figure out a reworked deal that would potentially allow him to retire a Niner before the start of Thursday's NFL draft.

          On Monday morning, both sides got what they wanted as Williams' agency announced that he and the team have agreed to a new two-year, $50 million contract extension that ties him to the team through the 2027 season.

          According to the announcement from Elite Loyalty Sports, Williams gets $37 million fully guaranteed, including a $22 million signing bonus. The agency also said Williams will become the first non-quarterback to surpass $400 million in career earnings and $225 million in guarantees.

          While the negotiations with Williams involved some twists and turns, general manager John Lynch maintained throughout that something would get done and Williams would remain a Niner.

          "This one never got ugly," Lynch said last month at the league's annual meeting in Phoenix. "It's been very straightforward, direct. And I just think there's a lot of nuance to that situation. He's one of the great players, I think, to ever play the game, but there's a reality with his age. It's like, how do you thread that needle and how do you find a deal where everyone's taken care of and happy?"

          The 49ers had declined to exercise a $10 million option bonus that was due March 20 and had struggled to find common ground on a reworked contract this offseason. However, Lynch said last month that talks had "intensified" between the sides.

          Williams was previously slated to enter the 2026 season with no guaranteed money or years left on his deal with a salary cap number of $38.84 million, including a base salary of $22.21 million.

          While there had been speculation that the 49ers might move on from Williams, they never actively looked to do so, especially considering that they would have had to eat a $34.15 million dead money charge while realizing just $4.69 million in savings if they traded or released him before June 1.

          Further complicating matters for San Francisco was the lack of a proven replacement on the roster. The Niners added swing tackle Vederian Lowe from the New England Patriots in free agency and retained exclusive rights free agent Austen Pleasants but with an eye toward depth rather than stepping in for Williams.

          For his part, Williams told ESPN in February that he was expecting the team to do some maneuvering with his contract, probably in the form of a short extension that would provide him further guarantees and give the team additional 2026 cap relief. He also expressed optimism that such a deal would be struck.

          Now, Williams and the Niners can move forward with an eye toward him finishing his career in the Bay Area. Williams will turn 38 on July 19 and has told ESPN repeatedly that he'd like to play until he's 40. This contract opens the door to such a scenario for both parties while also allowing Williams to continue bolstering his Hall of Fame résumé.

          Williams earned another Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors in 2025, bringing his career totals to 12 Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. Under contract for three more years, Williams has a chance to tie Bruce Matthews' record of 14 Pro Bowl selections by an offensive lineman while also continuing to chase his first Lombardi Trophy.