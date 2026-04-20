Agency: 49ers, Trent Williams agree to two-year, $50M extension

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Despite some turbulence along the way, the San Francisco 49ers and star left tackle Trent Williams hoped to figure out a reworked deal that would potentially allow him to retire a Niner before the start of Thursday's NFL draft.

On Monday morning, both sides got what they wanted as Williams' agency announced that he and the team have agreed to a new two-year, $50 million contract extension that ties him to the team through the 2027 season.

According to the announcement from Elite Loyalty Sports, Williams gets $37 million fully guaranteed, including a $22 million signing bonus. The agency also said Williams will become the first non-quarterback to surpass $400 million in career earnings and $225 million in guarantees.

@TrentW71 and Elite Loyalty Sports make NFL history again, securing a new 2-year, $50M deal with the #49ers.



The contract includes $37M fully guaranteed and a $22M signing bonus, making Trent the first non-QB in NFL history to surpass $400M in contracts & $225M in guarantees. pic.twitter.com/ABjpVvvwEU — Elite Loyalty Sports (@eliteloyaltysp) April 20, 2026

While the negotiations with Williams involved some twists and turns, general manager John Lynch maintained throughout that something would get done and Williams would remain a Niner.

"This one never got ugly," Lynch said last month at the league's annual meeting in Phoenix. "It's been very straightforward, direct. And I just think there's a lot of nuance to that situation. He's one of the great players, I think, to ever play the game, but there's a reality with his age. It's like, how do you thread that needle and how do you find a deal where everyone's taken care of and happy?"

The 49ers had declined to exercise a $10 million option bonus that was due March 20 and had struggled to find common ground on a reworked contract this offseason. However, Lynch said last month that talks had "intensified" between the sides.

Williams was previously slated to enter the 2026 season with no guaranteed money or years left on his deal with a salary cap number of $38.84 million, including a base salary of $22.21 million.

While there had been speculation that the 49ers might move on from Williams, they never actively looked to do so, especially considering that they would have had to eat a $34.15 million dead money charge while realizing just $4.69 million in savings if they traded or released him before June 1.

Further complicating matters for San Francisco was the lack of a proven replacement on the roster. The Niners added swing tackle Vederian Lowe from the New England Patriots in free agency and retained exclusive rights free agent Austen Pleasants but with an eye toward depth rather than stepping in for Williams.

For his part, Williams told ESPN in February that he was expecting the team to do some maneuvering with his contract, probably in the form of a short extension that would provide him further guarantees and give the team additional 2026 cap relief. He also expressed optimism that such a deal would be struck.

Now, Williams and the Niners can move forward with an eye toward him finishing his career in the Bay Area. Williams will turn 38 on July 19 and has told ESPN repeatedly that he'd like to play until he's 40. This contract opens the door to such a scenario for both parties while also allowing Williams to continue bolstering his Hall of Fame résumé.

Williams earned another Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors in 2025, bringing his career totals to 12 Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. Under contract for three more years, Williams has a chance to tie Bruce Matthews' record of 14 Pro Bowl selections by an offensive lineman while also continuing to chase his first Lombardi Trophy.