Cowboys give Brandon Aubrey 4-year deal averaging $7M per season

Dan Graziano and Domonique Foxworth discuss the Cowboys' strategy in this year's NFL draft. (1:42)

What are the Cowboys looking for in the first round? (1:42)

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Brandon Aubrey and the Dallas Cowboys reached agreement Monday on a deal that will make him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The four-year extension makes Aubrey the first kicker to earn $7 million per year and he receives $20 million guaranteed, agents Todd France and A.J. Stevens of Athletes First told Schefter.

Aubrey, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of his three seasons with the Cowboys, made 36 of his 42 field goal attempts (85.7%) last season.

He has made 88.2% of his field goal attempts (112 of 127) in his career.