Sources: Free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo considering retirement

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Free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is considering retirement, sources told NFL Network on Monday.

Garoppolo, 34, has spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, backing up quarterback Matthew Stafford, and was still considered the top option to fill that role for the 2026 season.

At the NFL's annual meeting last month, coach Sean McVay said that the Rams were considering Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins for the role as Stafford's backup. Cousins has since signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Garoppolo appeared in three games during the 2025 season but did not attempt a pass behind a healthy Stafford.

Garoppolo started the Rams' 2024 regular-season finale after the team had clinched the NFC West. In that game, he completed 27 of 41 passes for 334 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

In 85 games over 12 seasons, Garoppolo has completed 67.4% of his passes for 15,828 yards with 96 touchdowns and 52 interceptions. The veteran quarterback spent the first three seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, who drafted him in 2014 to back up quarterback Tom Brady.

In 2017, the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent six seasons and threw for 13,599 yards with 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. Garoppolo spent the 2023 season with the Raiders before he was released the next offseason.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.