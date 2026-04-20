Sources: Odell Beckham Jr. works out for Giants, takes physical

"The Rich Eisen Show" crew reacts to news of Odell Beckham Jr. working out for the Giants and taking a physical. (0:41)

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants had free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in for a workout and physical with the team Monday, sources told ESPN.

While a return to New York remains a possibility, no signing appears imminent, according to a source. It seems likely the Giants will wait to see how the draft pans out later this week.

Beckham, 33, has expressed a desire to play this season, and wants a return to the team that drafted him in 2014 out of LSU. He even met with Giants ownership and new coach John Harbaugh several weeks back at the NFL's annual meetings to state his case.

The Giants have been open to a potential reunion and wanted to see how Beckham looked in person before proceeding. The 2014-16 Pro Bowl receiver has been training this offseason in Arizona.

Beckham did not play this past season. The previous year he appeared in nine games for the Miami Dolphins, logging nine catches for 55 yards.

The fan favorite has focused his attention on New York and has not been shy about his desire to return to the Giants.

"That sounds great; if that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. I would be excited about that," Beckham said to sports show host Kay Adams in an interview before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles last month.

It would take Harbaugh's approval to get him back into the NFL and to New York. Harbaugh spoke favorably about Beckham at the NFL's annual meeting in Phoenix.

Beckham played for Harbaugh in Baltimore during the 2023 season. He had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns that season.

"He and I do talk. We do text," Harbaugh said. "We've maintained a really great relationship. He's one of my very favorite people in the world. It's not like you don't talk to guys on things like that. And certainly, we have."

Beckham has seemed more willing than the Giants to date. New York re-signed veteran wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and added Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III in free agency over the past month.

General manager Joe Schoen has said Beckham's name has been on their list of available free agents.

"If we find a player that's going to help us, that makes sense for the organization, we'll continue to pursue," Schoen said. "So, he's on there, if it makes sense. I know [Harbaugh] talked about it a little bit earlier. We'll never not pursue someone that can help."

The veteran receiver has the support of some of the current Giants players. Multiple sources told ESPN that quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers have informed the team that they would support adding Beckham. Dart mentioned earlier this offseason that he spoke to Beckham about Harbaugh after he was hired as the Giants coach. Nabers went on Instagram recently and publicly petitioned for Beckham.

"Let's play together," Nabers commented on an Instagram post from Beckham.

Nabers and Beckham played for LSU and have a preexisting relationship.