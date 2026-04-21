How will Browns use their two first-round NFL draft picks?

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BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns could be the busiest team in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL draft.

Cleveland holds a pair of first-round picks (Nos. 6 and 24) -- one of six teams with two Round 1 selections -- and has glaring needs at offensive tackle and wide receiver.

There has been speculation the Browns could trade out of the sixth pick; sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Cleveland has been taking calls about the No. 6 pick and is open to moving it. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s final mock draft projects Cleveland to trade the No. 6 and No. 39 picks to the Dallas Cowboys for the 12th and 20th picks.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry, speaking during his predraft news conference last Thursday, reiterated his focus on "maximizing the asset" of the No. 6 pick, whether it be in a selection or trade. He also restated the desire to focus on picking elite players instead of chasing needs.

"I think oftentimes the public discourse on the draft focuses on need," Berry said, "as if NFL teams go into the draft and say, 'Hey, look, I'm just going to pick the best this player, this player because that's how our roster looks today.' When the reality of it is these players, they're longer-term investments for your organization."

If the positions that the Browns focused on for their predraft "30" visits are any indication of their plans for Round 1, Cleveland seems poised to target the wide receiver and tackle positions. Of the Browns' known and reported "30" visits, eight of the players were wide receivers, including USC's Makai Lemon (No. 10 prospect on Scouts Inc.'s big board), Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson (No. 12) and Ohio State's Carnell Tate (No. 13).

Cleveland also had predraft visits with a handful of offensive tackles, including Georgia's Monroe Freeling (No. 14) and Alabama's Kadyn Proctor (No. 17).

At wide receiver, the Browns need an addition to a position group that was the least productive in the NFL this past season (1,467 receiving yards)

When Browns coach Todd Monken was asked at the annual league meeting what he is looking for in a receiver, he said: "Big, fast, physical ball skills. Run after catch. I mean, of course, that's what everybody's looking for. But I do think, like any position, looking for a player that -- what is their elite trait? How can you continue to develop and round out the rest of their game, and how does it fit into what you want to do offensively?"

Cleveland also needs a long-term option at left tackle after the offense shuffled through four players in 2025 because of injuries and poor performance. Browns left tackles allowed a league-worst 16.2% pressure rate and 36 quick pressures, according to NFL Next Gen Stats (Cleveland's right tackles didn't fare much better, allowing a league-worst 15.3% pressure rate and 29 quick pressures).

Miami's Francis Mauigoa is Scouts Inc.'s top tackle and the No. 5 prospect, but he played all three seasons at right tackle in college. Spencer Fano, the fourth-rated tackle and No. 19 prospect, played his freshman season at Utah before moving to right tackle for the past two seasons. Freeling and Proctor spent their college careers at left tackle. Berry, though, has said he wouldn't typecast a tackle prospect based on their college position. In 2020, Berry used his first pick as GM on Jedrick Wills Jr., a college right tackle who transitioned to left tackle in the NFL.

"Tackles are tackles," Berry said. "You're looking for certain characteristics because they've all got to be able to protect on an edge. You know, top rushers are not staying [on] one side of the ball. So we really do analyze it within the aggregate position."

Whether the Browns target receiver or tackle first could depend on how Berry views the depth of both positions, but history shows teams have had better luck finding impactful receivers later in Round 1 and even after the opening night of the draft.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

According to ESPN Research, out of 99 wide receivers drafted 17th to 32nd in the common draft era (since 1967), 22 were named to a Pro Bowl (24%). Out of 89 offensive tackles drafted, 19 became Pro Bowlers (21%). In Rounds 2 and 3, 68 out of 463 wide receivers drafted have become Pro Bowlers (14%), while 23 out of 290 offensive tackles drafted in the same rounds have become Pro Bowlers (7%).

"When I talk about supply and demand, each draft class, they're comprised of depth and lack of depth at different positions," Berry said. "When we go into the weekend, I know so much focus is on the first round for every team, but I think generally when teams go into it, they look at, OK, here's our aggregate choices or our selection choices, how do we maximize this bundle of assets?"

And yet, there remains the possibility the Browns eschew picking a wide receiver or a tackle in Round 1 for another position, because it features the best player on their board. It would be a similar approach to last year's draft, when Cleveland had needs on offense but used its first two picks on defense -- defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger -- both of whom went on to be impactful players as rookies.

"All positions aren't created equal, but ultimately you are looking for difference-makers and elite-level talent," Berry said. "Perfect example again is Carson last year. Does he play one of the more traditional, like, premium positions? No, but he has a premium skill set in that position and can make a huge difference."