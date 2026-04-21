Meet the 2026 NFL draft's undiscovered gem: Prospect X

The NFL Draft is full of stars, but there’s always a hidden gem waiting to be called. ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler takes us on her search in finding this year’s Prospect X. (1:40)

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SOMEWHERE IN AMERICA-- Prospect X wears a white compression shirt with the number 40 on the back in an angular font, paired with dark shorts, gifted to him earlier that afternoon by the NFL club hosting this local day workout.

He stands out from the other prospects in his position group because he is among the tallest, and without question the most sculpted of the bunch. He has the height, weight and speed that scouts are looking for at his position. His arm length is the only measurable that has betrayed him.

When he takes a two-point stance for the first drill, he explodes off the ball, noticeably faster than the rest.

"He's always looked the part," whispers a scout for the NFL club. "And plays well ... when he's available. That's the rub."

Scouting is often an exercise in groupthink, and "he's always looked the part" is the popular refrain that multiple NFL scouts from different clubs repeat when asked about X.

X is grateful for his college football career, which began as a walk-on at a small school, but he describes it as "unfortunate" because the injuries and red tape that sidelined him for significant time were entirely out of his control.

"I would not have a better word than unlucky," X's strength coach says. "Wrong guy, wrong time, because he's not the type to be injury-prone. He has good mobility, good strength, and takes care of himself."

A lack of production is the reason X didn't get any offseason attention -- no combine invite or All-Star game appearance. But X ran a head-turning 40-yard dash time at his pro day, and NFL scouts and coaches have been calling and Zooming with him ever since. He estimates he has added 50 new NFL contacts to his phone in the past few weeks.

Finally healthy, X is ready to prove it to NFL clubs. He whips around the tackling dummies with ease, leaving a sweat mark glistening on the black vinyl. He changes direction, he backpedals, he catches passes, he disengages from a sled with so much force and momentum that he has to catch himself on the padded wall behind the drill.

The club's coordinator wanders over to X's side of the field to take in his reps. He wanders away when X has rotated through.

When the workout ends after about half an hour, X is surprised it was so short. His last workout with an NFL club, a team that crossed the country to see him, left him completely gassed.

X, like any team captain would, gathers up his position group to break them down with fists held high. "1-2-3 [position group]!" he shouts.

The two NFL position coaches leading the workout huddle around the prospects, who represent multiple schools in the area.

"You're all here for a reason," the first coach says. "All it takes is one team. Take the feedback here and figure out how to stick around."

The second position coach puts his hand on X's shoulder, a few inches above his own. As an undrafted free agent who had a much longer-than-average NFL career, this coach understands X's position better than most.

"What is your special trait?" the second coach asks the group.

"Regardless of how you get in," he says firmly, "You get in!"

For X, that trait will be, as one NFL scout who evaluated him puts it, his "suddenness and athleticism."

This coach will spend a half-hour with X after he showers and eats dinner at the facility. They'll watch X's film one-on-one and he'll tell X everything he needs to do better. Why doesn't he play the run the same way he plays the pass?

X will take the constructive criticism to heart and mull it over as he sits in the waiting room that night to complete two MRIs the NFL club has requested. His entire arm will fall asleep inside the machine and he won't make it back to the hotel he's staying at until 9:30 p.m., but he won't feel stressed, because the hotel bar can still make him a quesadilla, and for the first time in his unlucky college football career, X finally feels like he will, as the position coach instructed, "get in."

ESPN spent the past few months on a hunt for the most overlooked prospect in the 2026 NFL draft. After polling scouts, coaches and agents, tracking pro day numbers, watching tape and thinking like a general manager, we've landed on a player who we believe is the draft's best-kept secret.

For each of the past seven years, readers of this series have made their best guesses as to X's identity, which will be revealed in a follow-up story after the draft. But for now -- for the sake of the NFL teams in hot pursuit -- he is "Prospect X."

Illustration by ESPN

The college head coach's Apple watch is ringing.

He looks down at the small square screen and laughs. An NFL general manager is on the other end, and the two of them go back years. He ignores the call because he's in the middle of an interview with ESPN, and strangely enough, he's just been asked about this very same general manager, because the NFL club's position coach flew out to campus to work out X just a couple of weeks ago.

"Isn't that ironic?" the head coach says. He flashes a knowing smile.

"[General manager] asks me about all my players," he says, coyly sidestepping any more specifics about what his old pal thinks of X.

"I think he'll be drafted," the head coach says. "As I've told my buddies that are on [NFL] teams, you're gonna get a guy that's gonna give you everything he can. I can't predict the future, but you're gonna get a really strong, really good football player."

X says his head coach told him that this particular general manager likes him. He says the club originally scheduled him to come in for one of its 30 pre-draft visits, but then reversed course and sent a coach to him instead. His agent thinks that might be part of the club's pre-draft strategy. Teams are required to report each 30 visit to the league office, so by working X out on his turf instead, the club is better able to conceal their interest in him from their competitors.

"It's a copycat league," X says. "Everyone does what the [NFL team mascots] do."

The club's strength coach also recently called the college program's strength coach to ask what to expect out of X.

The college strength coach answered: "He's got elite explosiveness, he can bend the edge like no other, he has a super high ceiling that is still to be determined and a low football training age."

When asked about X, a scout who works for this same club texted the emoji making the -shhhh- gesture, with a finger held up to its lips.

X didn't receive an invite to any All-Star game, despite his agent's best efforts. He wasn't even on the Senior Bowl's ready list of players at his position.

A scout told ESPN that X received double-digit combine votes, meaning that nearly half the league wanted to see him work out at the event, and he was just a few votes away from earning an invite.

Multiple scouts said their team will consider drafting him, if his medical grade is good enough. Two scouts said their clubs passed his medical grade with no issues.

X's college head coach has a lot of NFL connections, and he said as the combine approached and NFL coaches and general managers watched more college tape, calls about X intensified.

"He's gonna overcome it," his head coach says. "He's had a career of overcoming obstacles."

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X walked onto his first college team, a small-school program close to home, where the resources were scarce compared to the program he ended up at. X struggles now to explain the difference in the two environments, but says the best way he can put it is to tell you about the chocolate milk. At his smaller school, the only food players received during the season was a carton of TruMoo chocolate milk after practice.

X's smaller college position coach says he gets about 25 recruiting emails per day from parents or athletes asking for scholarship positions, but he'd never seen anything like the recruiting email he got from X, who became one of the few players he actually offered from a random email.

"It was something about [tall height, decent weight] guy that wants to walk on," the position coach says. "Most of the time people don't put, 'Hey, I want to walk on' in the email."

And most of the time, at that level of college football, those players aren't as freakishly athletic as X.

"If [X] had played [his position] during his high school career, there's no way he would have played [small] football," his smaller school position coach says. "A D1 school would have snapped him up."

But X had no college offers in football, because he was more focused on basketball, and because he broke his leg the summer before his senior football season, the one in which he was supposed to start at quarterback for his small-town team that competed in the state's smallest division.

The COVID-19 pandemic arrived in 2020 just before he graduated high school, so X took a year off from playing any sport. To employ a scouting term, X became a JAG. Just A Guy.

But JAG life wasn't for him. He missed the structure and purpose of being an athlete. He'd played tackle football since he was 10 years old, when his dad took it upon himself to start the town's first fifth-grade tackle program. X loved playing sports, but he told his mom once that what he loved even more was being a teammate. His mom says he never liked playing travel basketball because he preferred to play with the kids at his school that he knew the best, not with a random bunch from all over the place.

During his year off from sports, X's dad remembers him saying, "I know I was destined for more."

X grew up with someone who was playing football at a D-II school, and X took that personally because he knew he was a way better athlete than that guy. So he decided to email football recruiting coordinators to pitch himself as a walk-on.

He sent a picture of himself, his measurables and some basketball film to about eight schools in the area, because the basketball film was all he had.

X's parents had no idea their son was busy emailing college football teams, so when he told them he was going for a visit to the smaller college, his dad said he assumed it was for basketball. "He's not one to tell us a lot," X's dad says.

"Here's how my family works," dad says, "when it's good stuff, we withhold the information from each other, I don't know why. I remember my dad doing this to me, too."

When X's smaller college head coach saw the film of X dunking a basketball, he was sold.

But at the first summer football workout, X couldn't keep up. "He was on all fours, puking his brains out," his smaller college head coach says.

His position coach there says X made it through about 25% of the workout that day before he tapped out. "I wasn't sure whether he was going to last into Day 2 of summer conditioning."

But X kept coming back, and was a quick study at a new position he'd never played before. The coaching staff initially talked about putting him at tight end, where most basketball players often fit best, but then they had a better idea.

His position coach says X was a blank canvas who improved every week. He gained weight and built up muscle during a redshirt season, and a few weeks before the start of his first season playing college football, X earned a full scholarship. Once again, his parents were stunned. They had no idea he'd been practicing well enough that a scholarship was even a possibility. X's mom had just made a tuition payment.

"Something clicked in him," she says, "And ever since then, if he's told us he's going to do something, we have believed him."

In X's first game, he had multiple sacks on just 23 snaps. His parents were unprepared for the way he dominated the opponents offensive.

"He was probably the best player on the field every game we played that year," his smaller college head coach says.

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And even though he didn't start a single game that season, X had debuted so well at a premier position that he entered the portal and transferred to a bigger program on the brink of a breakthrough.

X's smaller college staff had relationships with his bigger college staff, so he felt at home there, despite hating the city at first because it felt too big for a small-town boy. X doesn't have the friendly regional American accent that both his parents do, but he carries the same small-town and small-school pride with him.

During the spring of X's junior year, a famous former NFL head coach visited his school to take in some spring practices. X had barely played for the bigger college to that point, but had been dominating in practice for a while.

"He was all over the place," his bigger college position coach says. "And I just remember [the famous former NFL coach] saying, 'This kid has a chance.'"

X says that the famous former coach even pulled him aside in the hall.

"Hey X, get over here!" he yelled gruffly.

"He basically told me I can do whatever I want to do out there," X says. "'Like, 'If you know you need to get the C gap, just do it how you want to do it!'"

As crazy as it was for X to hear that, it was mostly reassuring to know that someone saw him doing his job despite his lack of game tape. "I knew I was that type of player," X says. "I knew I deserved for him to tell me that."

Then the injuries came in seemingly coordinated waves to cut down his confidence. Just when he thought he was healthy, another one struck. X tried to play through a deceptively stubborn injury but eventually had to stop.

"I remember putting my arm around him for a picture after a game, and he's smiling," his dad says. "All the pictures look cool, but he's just trembling, just absolutely shaking. And I'm like, are you all right? You cold, or what? He goes, 'No, I can't get away from this pain.'"

"It was like, this kid just can't win for some reason. We were just beyond frustrated."

"Nothing made him more upset or disappointed than when he couldn't play," says his bigger college head coach. "He wanted to be with his teammates out there every game."

The 2025 season was by far X's most productive year at the bigger college, and his head coach there says that his conversations with NFL scouts changed in the second half of the season, when it seemed like X was getting better every game. "It's much harder when you have to convince a scout that he is going to be available, vs. actually seeing him play," he says.

X's dad cried when his son called in August to tell him he was named a team captain. And he cried in the retelling of it, too. "It's one of the few times that [X] has been emotional as well," he says. "Just the fact that his peers recognize him as a leader."

X says he doesn't think he's hit his full potential after coming back from the injury that had him trembling in pain last year. "What I believe and what all the NFL teams tell me is that my best football is still ahead of me," he says.

"You have to look at the whole picture with [X] to be like, oh, I get it," his strength coach says. "There's a reason he's under the radar. He's a value guy that's not viewed as valuable yet because he hasn't done the traditional walk or proven it through four years of college football."

X and his girlfriend, who is also a highly successful college athlete, stop for lunch the next afternoon at their favorite restaurant in their college city, a dimly lit spot in a bougie outdoor shopping center. X insisted on eating here, because it's "fire."

The young pups debate about how long they have been dating- 8.5 months or 9.5 months? X always adds a month, his girlfriend says.

X chose to stay at his college this winter to train, instead of moving to a far-off training facility, partly because he wanted to spend more time with his girlfriend, and partly because he just wasn't ready to leave yet.

"It was like the first time in [my college football career] where I had my own choice of what I want to do," he says.

His girlfriend is from a big city with beaches and sunshine, where she had better things to do than watch football. Until she met X this past summer when he slid into her DMs (twice!) and took her out on the boat he shared with some teammates, she didn't know any of the rules. As a fellow student-athlete, she'd go to all the games, but she never actually watched the action.

"You need to get to the point where you see a fourth-and-1 stop and you're yelling," X says.

X's dad says when they met his girlfriend in the stands at a game this season, a game she had also been watching, she asked them, "So ... how did X do?"

X is wearing the same black workout shirt and shorts that he wore on his first 30 visit. When his agent found out that this informal look is what he wore to a job interview, he instructed him to go buy himself a nice polo and pants so he could look more presentable for his three remaining visits. X went straight to Lululemon.

But it turned out he didn't need the new Lulu haul as much as he thought, because en route to his last NFL club during a stretch of three straight visits on back-to-back-to-back days, X's flight was delayed so long that he wound up Ubering at 3 a.m. the remaining five hours to the NFL club -- without his luggage. When he and a prospect from another school who had the same itinerary arrived bleary-eyed at 9 a.m., the NFL club let them shower and gave them a fresh set of clothes to wear. But X didn't get to brush his teeth until after his visit when he was reunited with his suitcase at the airport.

X visited four NFL teams, which means at least four teams, plus the club that hosted the local day, had their own team doctors examine him.

X's agent also arranged for him to do his own MRI scans and X-rays, and he's been sending those records out to clubs that didn't bring X in on a visit.

X nearly visited an entire division of the NFL, but an unlucky club in a two-team town didn't invite him in and kept him from completing the sweep.

On the way to a team with a top-tier quarterback, X flew first class in seat 1A. That team had the least impressive facility of the places he visited, but that didn't matter to X. After going to dinner with the personnel staff and meeting the head coach and general manager, he says he now understands why they've been a successful organization.

This club has multiple picks in the fifth round and his agent is eyeing that team as a potential landing spot.

X estimates that he's told the story of his life and college football career about six times per visit, so, "about 24 times in the last two weeks." He knows now where to pause for reaction (when he says he was a walk-on) and he thinks he's got the story down to a pace that isn't boring his audience.

With the NFL draft a few days away, X is exhausted and has a bit of a head cold, but he feels remarkably calm. Going into his pro day, he was uncertain and he wondered if he would even have a chance at the NFL. But after he tested, "all that went away, and I'm pretty sure I'm gonna get drafted."

Aside from his fitful night traversing the country in the back of an Uber, he has been surprised at how "unstressful" the process has been.

"I just proved that I'm healthy, and the type of athlete I am." And the way teams responded, he said, ​​"it gives me a lot of hope."

And now X has to go. "Is it OK if I take this call?" he asks. Of course it is. The position coach from the fourth team in the division where he visited every other rival is now calling.