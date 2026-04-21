Sources: Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike hopes to return in '27

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike underwent neck surgery last week that left doctors believing the two-time Pro Bowler will be able to resume playing this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Madubuike's return would provide a huge lift for a Ravens defense that finished 24th last season and struggled to get to the quarterback without him. It would also decrease the urgency for Baltimore to use an early-round pick on a defensive tackle in this year's draft, which begins Thursday.

Madubuike, 28, had been one of the most dominant interior defensive linemen in the NFL before he suffered a career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season and missed the final 15 games.

His health had been one of the biggest question marks surrounding the Ravens this offseason. Ravens officials have been vague over the last seven months about his return, and Madubuike has not spoken to reporters since the injury.

There had been recent signs of optimism. On Jan. 30, Madubuike wrote "Good news" on social media with the prayer hands emoji. This month, Ravens director of strength and conditioning Scott Elliott said Madubuike was participating in the team's offseason workout program, noting Madubuike is "working his tail off" and is "in great shape."

A third-round pick in 2020, Madubuike has become Baltimore's most disruptive player up front. From the start of 2023 until he was placed on injured reserve Sept. 27, Madubuike's 21.5 sacks were the most by an NFL defensive tackle. His 69 career quarterback hits are the most on the Ravens since 2020.

Baltimore struggled to get consistent pressure on quarterbacks without Madubuike, as no Ravens player had more than five sacks last season. The Ravens went from second in the NFL with 54 sacks in 2024 to just 30 sacks last season -- the team's fewest in 15 years.

Madubuike's return would also bolster the defensive front. The other defensive linemen on the roster are Travis Jones, John Jenkins, Aeneas Peebles, CJ Okoye and Broderick Washington Jr.

At the end of the season, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said there was a "domino effect" for not having Madubuike. Bisciotti made the point that outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy went from a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2024 to two sacks in 2025 because Madubuike wasn't there to draw double-teams.

"Not having Nnamdi this year was a horrible situation for our team," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said after the season ended. "I think it affected us in different ways -- in many ways. He is a great player, a great person [and] a special person."