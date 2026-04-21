Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) back to throwing again

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INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon sustained just over four months ago, recently took a major step in his rehab when he began dropping back and throwing again, coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday.

The Colts began offseason workouts on Monday, workouts which won't yet include Jones. But the veteran, who last month signed a huge two-year, $88 million contract extension after a remarkable debut with Indianapolis in 2025, has been making steady progress in his road back.

"He's done a helluva job with his rehab," Steichen said. "He's been tirelessly working at it. He's been in here every day, 8 to 3 o'clock. I know he's trying to hit certain landmarks, and he's on a good path with that."

The Colts have said throughout the offseason that they and their doctors believe a return for the start of the 2026 season is well within reason. To ensure that happens, the approach to Jones' rehab has been an all-hands-on-deck approach for the organization.

To that end, Steichen said he has consulted with Boston Celtics president of basketball operations on how the team oversaw the Achilles recovery of Boston star Jayson Tatum, who sustained a torn Achilles in the 2025 postseason but has returned to the lineup and become a force for the Celtics.

Tatum, Stevens told Steichen, "was in that building every day."

"And Daniel's the same way. So, those guys know how to go about their business in the rehab process, and I think Daniel's doing it the right way. Him dropping back and throwing right now is pretty impressive."

Still, the Colts will be cautious with Jones. They have not decided how much, if it all, he'll participate in offseason workouts.

"We've got to be smart with him, for sure," Steichen said. "... I know he's ripping and roaring and ready to go and all those things, but we've got to be smart."

Elsewhere, Colts star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said he is progressing following neck surgery in January to address a herniated disc that was pressing against a nerve. Buckner was subject to significant limitations in recent months, but he said he resumed running this week and is feeling better. The plan, he said, is to be cleared by the start of training camp in July.