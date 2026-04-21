Rams' Sean McVay: Puka Nacua 'doing really well,' at OTAs

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LOS ANGELES -- Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will be a "full participant" in the team's offseason program, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Nacua spent part of the offseason in rehab, his attorney told The California Post earlier this month. In March, a woman in Los Angeles filed a lawsuit against Nacua alleging he made an "unprovoked antisemitic statement" on New Year's Eve and later bit her on the shoulder.

Nacua was in attendance for the first day of the Rams' offseason program Monday.

"He'll be a full participant," McVay said in his predraft news conference Tuesday. "Great to be able to see him. Looks great. He's doing really well."

McVay said he will keep the conversations with Nacua between the pair but added: "He and I have a great relationship and feel really good about kind of the direction that we're going."

Last month at the NFL's league meetings, McVay said the Rams are "continuing to gather all the information" about the incident but said he "trust[s] this kid's heart."

"Love him, put your arm around him, want to continue to help him grow and really get all the appropriate facts before I kind of rush to judgment on that particular situation," McVay said then.

Last month, Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, said in a statement obtained by ABC News that the receiver denies the allegations in the woman's lawsuit "in the strongest possible terms" and that he has video evidence that "underscores" that the plaintiff's "behavior and actions are inconsistent with the allegations being made."

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was also in attendance for the first day of OTAs on Monday. On Tuesday, general manager Les Snead said there has been progress on a reworked contract for Stafford but said there isn't a timeline to get it done as he enters the final year of his current deal.

Stafford is entering his 18th season.

"But [I] don't expect any drama, per se," Snead said.