What will the 49ers do with the No. 27 pick in NFL draft?

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In 2025, the San Francisco 49ers entered the NFL draft with a clear mandate: upgrade and infuse the defense, especially on the line, with youth. The result was starting the draft with five straight picks, including three on the line, on defense.

This year, the Niners enter the draft with a need more all-encompassing than any one position: star power.

As San Francisco's nucleus inches closer to the end, it must find players who can eventually take over leadership roles from tight end George Kittle, 32, left tackle Trent Williams, 37, and running back Christian McCaffrey, 29.

"It's always an emphasis," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "And when we make the runs that I feel that we made from '19 all the way to going into last year, the way you do stuff like that is a third round pick turns into Fred Warner, a fifth round pick turns in a George Kittle ... that's really how you become a team that can compete for things over years. And hopefully we can hit on one of those guys."

Finding star power in this draft will require the Niners to dig deep. San Francisco has picks in the first round (No. 27 overall), second round (No. 58) and four in the fourth round (Nos. 127, 133, 138, 139).

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid has just 11 players with a first-round grade with 12 more carrying fringe first- or second-round grades. General manager John Lynch declined to reveal how many players his staff has given a first-round grade but acknowledged it's fewer than the 20 the team had in 2025. Which means the Niners must either wait and hope one of those players falls, move up for one or spend a first-round pick on a player without the grade to match.

According to Lynch, the Niners don't have many pressing positional needs, which will allow them to draft the best player available. But he did say the deepest position groups in the draft seem to match the spots where the Niners need the most help.

"I do think the defensive line, particularly the edge, this draft is fairly deep there," Lynch said. "I think the offensive line is fairly deep in this draft. Wide receiver, you have plenty of options. I think there is alignment there. I do believe with where we're at, we need to add good, young players. We have our vision of what we hold true to."

Here's a look at all of the Niners' options in the first round -- from a possible trade to who they're most likely to draft at key positional needs.

The first round of the 2026 NFL draft kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. John Smolek/Icon Sportswire

Will the 49ers trade out of first round?

Anytime a team picks near the end of the first round, a trade down for more capital is always a viable, if not preferred, option.

For that to happen, there needs to be a team that wants to move up. The most feasible scenario for the 49ers to move back this year could involve a quarterback.

After Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, there are no obvious quarterback options to go early in the first round. Reid has Alabama's Ty Simpson as the No. 2 signal caller and a few teams -- the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins -- own early second-round picks and might want to move up for the draft's second-best QB.

"The top half of the first round probably runs out a little quicker in terms of what people deem true impact players," Lynch said. "I believe there's a lot of impact beyond that. But I do think there's going to be a lot of movement this year."

If the board doesn't fall their way, the 49ers could look to move down and acquire more middle-round picks. They don't have a third-round selection after trading for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, so a deal that nets a second-round choice with a third-round pick would be desirable.

Bolstering the pass rush

It's no secret the 49ers pass rush was the worst in the NFL last season. They had a league-low 20 sacks and ranked at or near the bottom in pressures and pass rush win rate. San Francisco already took one step to address that by trading for Odighizuwa, and it expects to get ends Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams back from torn ACLs early in the season.

Still, the Niners need speed off the edge, particularly after Bryce Huff retired.

"You've got to have the quarterback and then you've got to have the guys to knock them down," Lynch said. "And we fell short of that last year. We're committed to getting that back."

The top edge rushers -- Arvell Reese, David Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr. -- all figure to be long gone before the Niners pick. The same is likely true of Miami's Akheem Mesidor, though he figures to be more in range.

UCF's Malachi Lawrence might strike the sweet spot for the Niners where he could be available when they pick while also fitting the style of pass rusher they need. Lawrence, who took a predraft visit to the Bay Area, ranked in the top 30 of FBS in pressure rate (14.1%) in pressure rate last season, though Reid says Lawrence is more "of an early Day 2 prospect."

Texas A&M's Cashius Howell, Clemson's T.J. Parker, Illinois' Gabe Jacas and Missouri's Zion Young profile in similar ways as late first/early second round prospects who could be available. The Niners also reportedly had Michigan's Jaishawn Barham and Texas Tech's Romello Height in for visits as options beyond the first round.

This is a group that's deep enough that the Niners could find help after a trade down or even wait until their second-round choice. But it's never a surprise if the Niners, who've used their first selection on a defensive lineman in five of nine drafts under Lynch and Shanahan, do it again.

With a little luck: Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Realistic option: Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Others to consider: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M; T.J. Parker, Clemson; Gabe Jacas, Illinois; Zion Young, Missouri

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What about receiver?

The 49ers replenished the receiver room this offseason, signing veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk. But they need to plan for the future here, too, and have showed plenty of interest in the position.

Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr., Texas A&M's KC Concepcion and Washington's Denzel Boston are first-round prospects who visited San Francisco and would make sense. Cooper could have the most immediate impact in a do-it-all role, while Concepcion brings the separation skills Shanahan covets and Boston profiles as a bigger 'X' receiver who could be the long-term replacement for Evans.

"I think at that position, the way these guys, where the price tag's gone on those guys, it's probably healthy business to try to add them as much as you can in these drafts," Lynch said.

All three could go before the Niners pick, but if any slip, the Niners could use a first-rounder on a wideout for the third time under Lynch and Shanahan.

With a little luck: Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Realistic option: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Others to consider: Denzel Boston, Washington

Planning for the future at offensive tackle

The 49ers and Williams finalized a reworked contract, but that doesn't mean San Francisco won't begin planning for life after the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer.

While the Niners would love to use their first pick on a player who can contribute immediately, this draft might unfold in a way where finding the heir to Williams is the best option.

"That's a premium position as it is," Lynch said. "We also felt like before we had Trent done, we need to have somebody who can start some games if we run into some hiccups there. I think we have really good depth at tackle. But yeah, absolutely, that is a premium position, and we understand the end is closer than it has been."

Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, a 6-foot-7, 352-pounder, could potentially compete for the starting left guard job right away before eventually kicking outside to tackle, though most mock drafts have Proctor, who took a predraft visit to San Francisco, going before No. 27.

Utah's Caleb Lomu and Arizona State's Max Iheanachor were also among the Niners' 30 predraft visits. Lomu is a true left tackle and more easily projectable to that position while Iheanachor brings raw potential after only taking up football in 2022. There's a scenario in which Proctor as well as the top receivers and edge rushers are off the board before the Niners pick and the logical option is to grab someone like Lomu or Iheanachor.

With a little luck: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Realistic option: Caleb Lomu, Utah

Others to consider: Max Iheanachor, Arizona State; Blake Miller, Clemson

For something a bit different

Since Shanahan and Lynch arrived in 2017, the team has not used a first-round pick at guard, safety or cornerback. But this year's draft offers intriguing possibilities at all three spots that could, perhaps, change their approach.

That's especially true at guard, where the Niners need a starter on the left side and Reid calls Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane a "model of consistency" who "projects as an immediate starter."

Ioane also figures to go in the top half of the first round, but Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge or Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis are deeper options who could be in play in Round 2.

At safety, Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could also go before the Niners are on the clock, but there's a better chance he makes it to them and his range and coverage ability as a true free safety would fit well in San Francisco's defense. It remains to be seen if the Niners would be willing to stray from their positional preferences, but this draft could put that to the test if the first round plays out with big runs on edge rushers, receivers and offensive tackles.

With a little luck: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Realistic option: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Others to consider: Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona; Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech; Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M; Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State