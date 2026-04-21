Drake rocks Packers jacket during 'Iceman' rollout, seemingly trolling Caleb Williams

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In the midst of the rollout for his new album, "Iceman," Canadian rapper Drake seemingly poked fun at an NFL star who claims the same nickname: Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

On Monday, Drake posted a photo of himself wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket in front of blocks of ice. The blocks were placed in downtown Toronto with the release date of his new album hidden inside, prompting fans to attempt to melt them.

The Packers also posted photos of Drake in the jacket on social media.

Williams claimed the "Iceman" nickname during the 2025 season after multiple late-game comebacks. He even tried to trademark the moniker in March, receiving scrutiny from Basketball Hall of Famer George Gervin, who had a similar nickname during his playing career.

Drake is the latest to claim "Iceman" for himself, and, by wearing gear of the Bears' divisional rivals, presumably threw some shade at Williams in the meantime.

The Grammy-award winning artist has been hinting at his new album -- which will release on May 15 -- since last summer. As part of his promo, his courtside seats at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Raptors, had faux icicles on April 12.

Green Bay and Chicago split two games in the regular season, but the Bears had the last laugh, storming back to defeat the Packers 31-25 in the wild-card playoff round.