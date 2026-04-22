Jets look to target WR with their second first-round pick

Peter Schrager breaks down the differences between David Bailey and Arvell Reese, and why he feels the Jets will take Bailey. (0:42)

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- This offseason, the New York Jets spent most of their free agent money on defense, and now they're expected to use their first pick (No. 2 overall) in the 2026 NFL draft on an edge rusher -- either David Bailey or Arvell Reese.

So the question becomes: How do they improve an offense that ranked 29th in scoring and 29th in yards last season?

Look for the Jets to go offense with their second pick (No. 16) when the draft kicks off Thursday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) in Pittsburgh. That likely means a wide receiver, and it could mean trading up or down for that player.

Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, whom one opposing scout described as "the best receiver in the draft, all day, every day," could be a top-10 pick. General manager Darren Mougey likely would have to part with his second second-round pick (No. 44) to move up that high -- an expensive price for a player who, despite his immense talent, has battled injuries. The Jets acquired that second-rounder from the Dallas Cowboys in the Quinnen Williams trade.

Ohio State's Carnell Tate is considered as a potential top-10 pick, although the Jets don't seem as high on him as they are on Tyson. The next group of receivers -- Makai Lemon, Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion -- are rated close to each other, according to talent evaluators.

Conceivably, the Jets could trade down for one of them, picking up extra draft capital.

"I think it's a good class," Mougey said of the wide receivers. "I think there's some guys that could help. Again, different shapes, sizes, different skill sets, but I think there's some good players in the wide receiver class."

A wild card could be Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq, the consensus top tight end. If the Jets aren't thrilled with their receiver choices at 16, could they turn to Sadiq, who has wide receiver speed (4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash) in a tight end's body (6-foot-3, 241)? One league source noted, "[Offensive coordinator] Frank Reich loves tight ends."

The Jets used a second-round pick last year on Mason Taylor, a traditional, in-line tight end. Sadiq could be a flex tight end, moving around the formation to create mismatches in 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends).

One thing is certain: The Jets need playmakers to complement wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Their only two notable additions are quarterback Geno Smith and guard Dylan Parham, both of whom came from the Las Vegas Raiders -- last in scoring and last in yards.

Sources say that the Jets believe that Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is the best wide receiver in this draft class. Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire

As for their plans with the No. 2 pick, the Jets have masked their intentions. They've kept everyone guessing, including Vegas. In recent days, the odds have flipped back and forth between Bailey and Reese. On Tuesday, Bailey (-175) moved ahead of Reese (+135) at DraftKings.

Bailey is considered a more polished prospect than Reese; Reese tantalizes with his potential. Coach Aaron Glenn, coming off a 3-14 season, needs immediate help. Some league sources believe that's why the Jets favor Bailey over Reese, who might need time to develop.

"That's a discussion we have really about every single player, whether it's a first-round player or a seventh-round player," Mougey said. "We're in the business of projecting these guys, what their value could be. We're talking ceilings and floors all the time with all these prospects and how they fit here and what they could be and what they could not be based on their deficiencies or their abilities."