Cowboys say they won't talk long-term deal with George Pickens

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FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys will not hold contract talks regarding a long-term deal with their franchise-tagged wide receiver George Pickens, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.

The Cowboys informed Pickens' agent, David Mulugheta, of their decision last week, hoping to put to rest the questions of an extension that would need to be completed by July 15.

The Cowboys placed the nonexclusive $27.3 million franchise tag on Pickens in March. The last time the Cowboys signed a player tagged for the first time to an extension was wide receiver Dez Bryant in 2015.

Since then, the Cowboys have seen quarterback Dak Prescott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Tony Pollard play a season on the tag. The Cowboys reached long-term deals with Prescott and Lawrence after they used the tag for a second time. Schultz and Pollard left via free agency after their one season under the tag.

"We're so fired up to have George on this football team," Jones said at the Cowboys' predraft news conference. "Obviously, he's been here for a year. We gave up a third-round pick for him and certainly he's made tremendous progress in the year he's been here. I think he'd be the first to tell you this is a great situation for him, playing with CeeDee [Lamb] and Dak and in Coach [Brian] Schottenheimer's offense. He loves Coach Schottenheimer and what he brings to the table. But certainly, a conscious decision that we've made."

Speaking from the NFL's annual meeting last month, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the Cowboys have, "long-term plans," for Pickens, but all they will be guaranteed now is the 2026 season. The Cowboys could use the franchise tag on Pickens in 2027, which would cost them roughly $32.7 million or work out a long-term deal next year. If Pickens were to leave, then the Cowboys would receive a compensatory pick in 2028.

Last May, the Cowboys acquired Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth rounder. He responded with the best year of his career, establishing career highs in catches (93), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (nine).

Prescott is the highest-paid quarterback at $60 million annually, while Lamb is the fourth-highest-paid receiver at $34 million a year.

"I mean, let's start with the fact that it's not easy having two receivers being paid top of the market," Jones said. "I mean that's obviously a stretch, especially when you have other great players on your team. A quarterback that's been here, being the highest-paid player in this league for many years now. Certainly, that's part of it. The other thing is the newness of George being here. I think George has just done an amazing job. I mean he's exceeded all expectations, I think, [of] anybody or we wouldn't have gotten for a third-round pick. So that's a plus. And a lot of those things, they make their way toward a long-term deal, but that's the biggest part of it -- between the business and newness of it, I think that's a big part of it."

Jones said the conversation with Mulugheta lasted five to 10 minutes and was "super cordial," but the team has no assurances Pickens will report for any of the offseason program, which starts next week at The Star. In order to participate, Pickens would have to sign the tender, which he has not done.

Mulugheta also represents Micah Parsons, whom the Cowboys traded last year to the Green Bay Packers after contentious contract negotiations.

Last year, Jerry Jones said he and Parsons reached an agreement on a deal that would have made Parsons the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. When Mulugheta balked at the agreement, talks between the sides cooled and never really rekindled.

Schottenheimer said he will speak with Pickens to see if he will show up at least for the first couple of days, like Parsons did a year ago, when the team goes through team-building programs. Without signing the tender, it's not clear Pickens can be in the building even as a spectator.

"The one thing that I love about George is George likes honesty and that's who we are," Schottenheimer said. "That's not just because his name is George Pickens and he's a great player. We do that to undrafted free agents and that gives you the best chance to make sure you're all on the same page."

Pickens has been part of throwing sessions away from The Star with Prescott and other receivers during the offseason. Schottenheimer does not believe the evolution of the offense in his second year will take a hit if Pickens is not on hand for the organized team activities, minicamp and the start of training camp.

"We won't let it. Dak Prescott won't let it. Dak Prescott and the leadership of all these guys, including George, they want to be great," Schottenheimer said. "They know our goals. They know where we're going. The work will get done."

Schottenheimer said having a key offensive player on a contract year will not impact his playcalling.

"Like Stephen said, there is different scenarios that these guys play under," Schottenheimer said. "They love the football game, the game of football. George is no different. We're thrilled that George is here, and we expect him to have another great year and he's a huge part of the success that we had last year and that's not going to change."