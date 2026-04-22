Sources: Draft prospect Caleb Banks (foot) expects June clearance

Check out some of the top highlights from Florida's Caleb Banks. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- NFL teams received a letter today about the progress of former Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks as he recovers from a surgically repaired bone in his left foot.

The letter states that Banks underwent a CT scan on Tuesday and is "on pace to be fully cleared for full football activities in early June," sources told ESPN.

The letter and timeline come after Dr. Norman Waldrop, a foot and ankle specialist with the Andrews Clinic, looked at Banks' scan. He had surgery on March 9 on a fractured fourth metatarsal of his left foot.

Banks is among the top defensive tackles in this year's draft class, and a strong showing at the Senior Bowl in January bolstered his draft stock. But he suffered a broken bone in his foot at the NFL combine in February, raising questions about his health after Banks played in just three games during the 2025 season at Florida because of an injury to the same foot.

Banks, who is 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds, is ranked among the top five defensive tackles in all of ESPN's draft analyst ratings. Both Jordan Reid and Field Yates rank him No. 3 at the position.

In 2024, Banks proved to be a dominant interior player in the SEC, finishing with seven TFLs, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, as he entered the 2025 season as a second-team All-SEC preseason selection.

He played 12 games at Florida in both 2023 and 2024, logging 19 tackles and 1.5 TFLs in 2023.