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          Bucs' Egbuka predicted Baker Mayfield's newborn son's name

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          Derrick Brooks' 'I scored a touchdown' story: SB XXXVII (3:02)

          This "I scored a touchdown" story is focused on Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks' 2003 pick-six in Super Bowl XXXVII. (3:02)

          • Jenna LaineApr 22, 2026, 09:41 PM
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              Jenna Laine covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ESPN. She started covering the Bucs for ESPN in 2016, but she has covered the team since 2009. Jenna is a former cheerleader at the University of South Florida and speaks to the consistency of the program as being one of the top best in the nation.
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          TAMPA, Fla. -- On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, announced the arrival of their second child -- a boy, Maverick Thorne Mayfield -- born April 16, 2026, and a pair of Mayfield's young teammates might have had a hand in the naming.

          Upon learning the baby's gender in November, the Bucs' social media department created a video featuring players offering up suggestions. Wide receiver Tez Johnson can be heard saying, "You've got to give him something for ESPN so that when he gets drafted..."

          That's when fellow wide receiver Emeka Egbuka belted out, "Maverick."

          Johnson initially expressed some reservations, saying, "That ain't no dawg name."

          Egbuka responded, "Maverick Mayfield ... just call him Mav." Appearing to reconsider his earlier feelings, Johnson said, "That's low-key hard. You be coming up with something."