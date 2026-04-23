Falcons' James Pearce to enter intervention program, avoid trial

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. agreed Thursday to enter an intervention program, allowing him to avoid trial on felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police and resisting arrest, along with misdemeanor stalking, his attorney said.

Pearce's attorney, Yale Sanford, told ESPN that Pearce must stay away from his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, and participate in therapy as part of the stipulations of the six-month intervention program, which is run by an outside third party.

Pearce was not present in the courtroom but attended the hearing via Zoom. He is scheduled to appear in Miami-Dade County court on May 7 to finalize details. Florida law allows for the police officers and the victim -- Jackson in this case -- to be consulted before the deal is finalized.

The Falcons declined comment Thursday, citing the pending legal matter. Messages left with the Miami-Dade state attorney's office and Jackson's attorneys were not immediately returned to ESPN.

The four counts against Pearce, 22, stemmed from a Feb. 7 incident in Doral, Florida, where he allegedly rammed his Lamborghini into a car being driven by Jackson and then drove away from police when they attempted to arrest him.

Pearce allegedly followed Jackson's car and repeatedly collided with hers as she attempted to reach the Doral police station. Officers confronted him but reported that he disobeyed their orders and fled in his vehicle before crashing at an intersection. He then tried to continue on foot before officers subdued him, according to police accounts. He then allegedly resisted arrest. Pearce wound up spending a night in jail before being released the following day on a $20,500 bond.

Jackson wrote in a protective order filing on Feb. 9 that she drove to the Doral police station on Feb. 7 because she "knew James was going to hurt me."

Pearce's legal team told ESPN at the time of the charges that Pearce "maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story."

Jackson, who was traded from the Los Angeles Sparks to the Chicago Sky this month, told the court in February she would be willing to testify in the case. In the protective order petition, she wrote she was in fear for her life and was concerned "James will kill me" if the court did not intervene.

The court granted the initial protection request, with a permanent injunction hearing set for May 21. The order states that Pearce cannot contact Jackson, go within 500 feet of her home or place of work or be 100 feet from her vehicle.

Officers in both Doral and Davie, Florida responded to at least eight 911 calls involving Pearce between November and his arrest -- seven in Doral involving an ex-girlfriend whose name was redacted in the reports and one in Davie where Pearce and Jackson allegedly got into an argument in an Uber after Pearce believed Jackson was cheating on her. Jackson alleged Pearce took her phone, pulled her hair and scratched her left hand. Pearce said there was not a physical altercation.

An NFL spokesman told ESPN on Thursday the league has been "closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

Pearce, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2025 draft, had 10.5 sacks as a rookie last season, setting a franchise record.