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          2026 NFL draft: Jeremiyah Love turns heads with custom comic book suit

          Jeremiyah Love wore a custom suit that features his comic book character "Yah Love" on the inside of the jacket. NFL/X
          • ESPN staffApr 23, 2026, 10:21 PM

          The stars of the 2026 NFL draft class are shining under pressure early -- long before a ball is even snapped.

          Before they hear their names get called, the draftees' nights begin with outfits that will set the foundation of how their NFL careers will start.

          Flashy tailored suits, icy custom jewelry and designer shoes are an important part of the biggest night of their lives.

          Take standout Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, for example. His custom suit features his personal "Yah Love" comic book character on the inside, expressing his passion for comics.

          Here are some of the best outfits at the 2026 NFL draft.