2026 NFL draft: Jeremiyah Love turns heads with custom comic book suit

The stars of the 2026 NFL draft class are shining under pressure early -- long before a ball is even snapped.

Before they hear their names get called, the draftees' nights begin with outfits that will set the foundation of how their NFL careers will start.

Flashy tailored suits, icy custom jewelry and designer shoes are an important part of the biggest night of their lives.

Take standout Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, for example. His custom suit features his personal "Yah Love" comic book character on the inside, expressing his passion for comics.

The inside of @JeremiyahLove's jacket doesn't just have photos, it's got a drawing too 📷



2026 NFL Draft- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

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Here are some of the best outfits at the 2026 NFL draft.

.@FrancisMauigoa's suit pays homage to his Samoan heritage ❤️



2026 NFL Draft- 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

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Caleb Downs and his family showed up in style 🔥 @OhioStateFB



2026 NFL Draft starts at 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

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Ty Simpson takes the red carpet 🤩



NFL Draft - 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Stream on@NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/clKNO7YwVm — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2026

When will @TexasTechFB's David Bailey hear his name called?



2026 NFL Draft starts at 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/k8DjKqP2Yx — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2026