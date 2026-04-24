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          Giants host draft day look-alike contest for Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo

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          • ESPN staffApr 24, 2026, 02:13 AM

          Seeing double? On Thursday, New York Giants fans became the latest to partake in a look-alike contest for a notable athlete or celebrity, a growing trend in recent years.

          The Giants hosted the event at the team's "draft night block party" at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, searching far and wide for Tri-Staters who look most like quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo. The contest will have a serious prize at stake: tickets to a 2026 home game, as well as autographed items.

          It's not the first time New York has played host to such an event. Perhaps the most memorable look-alike contest came in 2024, when actor Timothée Chalamet showed up at a Washington Square Park-based contest searching for his own look-alike. A Jalen Brunson look-alike contest in the city earned a fan playoff tickets last spring.

          How close did the Giants' contestants come to reflecting the looks of Dart and Skattebo? Decide for yourself: