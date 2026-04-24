Giants host draft day look-alike contest for Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo

Jeremy Fowler discusses the many options the Giants have in the first round after trading Dexter Lawrence II for the 10th pick of the NFL draft. (1:02)

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Seeing double? On Thursday, New York Giants fans became the latest to partake in a look-alike contest for a notable athlete or celebrity, a growing trend in recent years.

The Giants hosted the event at the team's "draft night block party" at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, searching far and wide for Tri-Staters who look most like quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo. The contest will have a serious prize at stake: tickets to a 2026 home game, as well as autographed items.

It's not the first time New York has played host to such an event. Perhaps the most memorable look-alike contest came in 2024, when actor Timothée Chalamet showed up at a Washington Square Park-based contest searching for his own look-alike. A Jalen Brunson look-alike contest in the city earned a fan playoff tickets last spring.

How close did the Giants' contestants come to reflecting the looks of Dart and Skattebo? Decide for yourself:

Rate this Cam Skattebo using: 👹👹👹 pic.twitter.com/2mvEI0SFX1 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 23, 2026

Checkin' in for the Lookalike Contest 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mvrqlMQT5D — New York Giants (@Giants) April 23, 2026