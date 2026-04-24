2026 NFL draft superlatives: Mendoza, Ohio State among standouts

Fernando Mendoza says college was "a blessing," but shares his motivation to find success in the NFL. (0:42)

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The 2026 NFL draft is once again bringing its blend of emotion, surprises and memorable moments.

Still, not everything can be measured in stats or draft grades. Some of it is about presence, personality and the moments that take over the night.

As the draft unfolds in Pittsburgh, we're handing out superlatives to highlight the players, moments and vibes that stand out most -- one round at a time.

Most likely to go No. 1 (and did)

Fernando Mendoza

From predraft favorite to first off the board, the Las Vegas Raiders made Mendoza's path to No. 1 official on Thursday as expected.

Most likely to claim No. 3 as his favorite number

Jeremiyah Love

Love became just the third running back selected in the top three over the past 20 drafts -- joining Saquon Barkley (2018) and Trent Richardson (2012) -- while also tying for the highest-drafted running back in Arizona Cardinals history, matching Garrison Hearst, who was selected No. 3 in 1993.

Youngest in the room

Arvell Reese

At 20 years, 236 days old, he became the third-youngest player selected in the top five since 2000 -- trailing only Kyle Pitts Sr. and Jamal Lewis, according to ESPN Research.

Most top-heavy draft class

Ohio State Buckeyes

It was a takeover at the top for Ohio State. Reese, Carnell Tate and Sonny Styles all went in the top 10, making it just the second time the program has reached that mark in the common draft era -- and the first to do it more than once. Per ESPN Research, it's also the first time any school has had three top 10 picks since Alabama in 2021.

With Caleb Downs going No. 11, the Buckeyes also became just the third school to have four of the top 11 selections.