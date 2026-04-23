How to watch E60's 'The Oklahoma Standard'

Oklahoma City reached the pinnacle of the sports world when the Thunder captured the NBA championship. But in the three decades leading up to that triumph, the city was known for something far different. (0:30)

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On April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City was the site of the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history. Extremist Timothy McVeigh detonated a bomb outside of a downtown federal building, killing 168 people, including children, and injuring hundreds more.

ESPN's award-winning storytelling brand E60 delves into the attack with "The Oklahoma Standard," a story of how the Oklahoma City Thunder helped the city heal its wounds en route to capturing the NBA championship 30 years later.

ESPN senior writer Baxter Holmes explores the Thunder's relationship with Oklahoma City's painful past through interviews with Thunder general manager Sam Presti, reigning NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, former Thunder superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, and survivors of the bombing and family members of those killed in the attack.

Read Holmes' ESPN.com piece here.

Here are key facts about the newest E60 program:

When will 'The Oklahoma Standard' air?

The report debuts Sunday, April 26, at 11 a.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the debut on ESPN. The program will be available on demand in the ESPN App immediately following the television premiere. Watch it and other reports in the E60 streaming hub.

What is ESPN E60?

Founded in 2007, E60 is ESPN's storytelling brand that features a mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews. It has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Edited Series for the fifth time in 2025.

How can fans access more NBA content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores and more.