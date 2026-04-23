Mike Vrabel says he is confident in Patriots during draft absence

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Mike Vrabel said he is confident that the New England Patriots' front office and coaching staff will have a successful draft during his absence Saturday, when he will start seeking counseling after multiple media outlets posted photos of the coach with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini.

He addressed the media Thursday after the New York Post and TMZ published new photos showing him with Russini.

Vrabel declined to comment on the most recent photos, saying, "My priorities are my family and this football team. In that order. ... My family needs me this weekend, and that's where I'll be."

The Patriots reiterated their support of Vrabel in a statement earlier Thursday.

"The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel's decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being," the team said. "Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.

"We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also weighed in on the Vrabel situation Thursday, telling ESPN that it is a team matter that does not fall under the league's personal conduct policy.