Raiders take Fernando Mendoza with No. 1 pick in NFL draft

Fernando Mendoza is selected No. 1 by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL draft. (1:15)

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The Las Vegas Raiders selected former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

Mendoza became the first quarterback taken in the opening round by the Raiders since 2007, when they selected JaMarcus Russell at No. 1.

"What a great organization, great legacy," Mendoza told ESPN after the Raiders made the selection. "There's so many teammates I'm looking forward to talking to -- coaches, owners. I'm ecstatic for the opportunity."

The Raiders' selection of Mendoza seemed inevitable after they secured the top pick by going 3-14 under former coach Pete Carroll in 2025. Carroll was fired after his only season with the Raiders, then former starting quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the New York Jets last month.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said in February that part of the reason they hired new coach Klint Kubiak was the possibility of taking an offensive player in the first round -- and that they wanted that player to grow with the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator.

Mendoza visited Las Vegas on April 7, which also was the first day of the Raiders' offseason workout program. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner spoke with the Raiders at the scouting combine, virtually and after Indiana's pro day April 1. Las Vegas sent a large contingent, including general manager John Spytek and Kubiak, to Bloomington to watch Mendoza and other Hoosiers in attendance.

"I'm just looking forward to get to work, prove it at the next level," Mendoza told ESPN. "College was fantastic. I'm so blessed to have that career. But now I step into a great game in the NFL. Look forward to proving it and earning it every single day."

Mendoza is the 30th quarterback selected No. 1 in the common draft era (since 1967). A quarterback has been picked No. 1 eight times in the past nine years, which is a first in the common draft era.

Mendoza was a three-star recruit in high school. After he began his college career at California, the South Florida native transferred to Indiana for the 2025 season, and his draft stock skyrocketed. He was instrumental in the Hoosiers going 16-0 and winning the program's first national title.

Mendoza finished his only season at Indiana with career highs in passing yards (3,535), touchdown passes (41), completion rate (72%) and QBR (90.3).

Mendoza will compete with 15th-year veteran Kirk Cousins and fourth-year player Aidan O'Connell to be Las Vegas' starter. Though the Raiders' top brass would prefer not to start a rookie quarterback right away, Spytek said the best player will end up playing.