Nuggets' Gordon to miss Game 3 vs. Wolves with calf injury

Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Denver Nuggets will be without starting wing Aaron Gordon for a pivotal Game 3 in Minneapolis on Thursday night because of calf tightness.

Gordon was initially listed as probable on the injury report, but was downgraded to questionable on Thursday morning and officially ruled out two hours before tip-off.

Nuggets coach David Adelman said Gordon first mentioned the calf issue after Denver's 119-114 Game 2 loss at home. The team was optimistic the two-day break would allow him to recover in time, but Adelman said Gordon's calf issue didn't improve as expected by Thursday morning.

"It's a downer," Adelman said.

Gordon missed 46 games this season, mostly due to repetitive hamstring strains. Denver's other starting wing, Peyton Watson, is also out due to a hamstring injury. Watson worked out on the floor in Minneapolis after shootaround on Thursday morning and the Nuggets are hopeful to get him back in this series.

Gordon will get treatment on his calf Thursday night, Adelman said, and the team will huddle during Friday's off-day before deciding his status for Game 4 on Saturday night. The series is tied 1-1.