Chiefs take Mansoor Delane after NFL draft trade with Browns

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The Kansas City Chiefs moved up in the NFL draft Thursday night, acquiring the No. 6 pick from the Cleveland Browns and using it to select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Kansas City sent picks Nos. 9, 74 and 148 to Cleveland in return. The Browns used the No. 9 pick on Spencer Fano, the offensive tackle out of Utah.

Delane joins a Chiefs squad that traded All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams last month for a package of draft picks that includes the No. 29 selection on Thursday night. Another starting cornerback, Jaylen Watson, signed with the Rams in free agency.

Delane, a physical, competitive corner who excels in press coverage, had 11 passes defended in 2025 for the Tigers after transferring to LSU after three seasons at Virginia Tech. In addition, he had six interceptions the past two seasons.

"They weren't really on me too much in this process, but they said they just wanted to keep it quiet and make that sneak move," Delane, a First Team All-American, told ESPN. "And they made the best move in the draft. I'm excited."

For Kansas City, it was the fourth time in the common draft era (since 1967) that it has traded up to make a top-10 pick. The most recent came in 2017, when it moved up and took Patrick Mahomes at No. 10.