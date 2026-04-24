Giants draft Arvell Reese at No. 5, then Francis Mauigoa at 10

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The New York Giants addressed both sides of the ball Thursday in the first round of the NFL draft, selecting Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the fifth pick and then taking Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa at No. 10.

Reese, who was projected to be picked as high as No. 2 by the New York Jets, instead fell to the cross-town Giants, who will add the former Buckeyes star to a defense that already includes pass rushers Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Despite the selection of Reese, the Giants do not intend to trade Thibodeaux, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Five picks later, the Giants opted to beef up their offensive line by selecting Mauigoa, who figures to start his NFL career as a right tackle in New York. The Giants already have star Andrew Thomas at left tackle.

The Giants acquired the 10th pick last Saturday in the trade that sent star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence from New York to the Cincinnati Bengals.