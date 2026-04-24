Cowboys pick Downs, Lawrence in first round of NFL draft

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FRISCO, Texas -- Thanks to the 74th draft-day trade of the Jerry Jones era, the Dallas Cowboys selected Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs in the first round.

The Cowboys moved up one spot, to No. 11, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, giving up the 12th pick and two fifth-round selections (Nos. 177 and 180) to select a player who immediately fills a role on their defense.

With the No. 12 pick, the Dolphins selected Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

The Cowboys traded their No. 20 pick to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, receiving the No. 23 pick and two fourth-round selections (Nos. 114 and 137). The Cowboys also sent a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Eagles.

With the No. 23 pick, the Cowboys selected UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, who had 20 sacks in four seasons for the Knights.

Downs started every game he played in college (44), first at Alabama and then the past two years at Ohio State. He was credited with 256 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 16 pass deflections and six interceptions.

The Cowboys had to sweat out the selection as a number of defensive players went off the board, including Mansoor Delane (Kansas City) and Sonny Styles (Washington) at Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, but were aided by three straight offensive players taken.

To make sure they got Downs, one of the 12 players who had a first-round grade on their draft board, the Cowboys were willing to part with two Day 3 selections.

Asked at the recent NFL annual meeting what the Cowboys' biggest need was, coach Brian Schottenheimer said nickel player. Downs can come in and immediately handle that role. In free agency, the Cowboys signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, as well as cornerback Cobie Durant.

Downs was the 2025 winner of the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back, and he is a two-time unanimous All-American. In his two seasons with the Buckeyes, he did not allow a touchdown as a primary defender and had four interceptions and nine pass breakups.

He is the highest defensive back selected by the Cowboys since 2012, when they moved up from No. 14 to No. 6 to take cornerback Morris Claiborne.

This is the third time in the past five years the Cowboys have made a move in the first round. In 2021, they moved down in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and took Parsons at No. 12. In 2024, they moved down in a deal with the Detroit Lions and selected tackle Tyler Guyton at No. 29.

Downs is the first Ohio State player drafted in the first round by the Cowboys since running back Ezekiel Elliott in 2016.