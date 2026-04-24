Eagles trade with Cowboys, pick Makai Lemon at No. 20 in NFL draft

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with the division rival Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, selecting USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the No. 20 pick in the NFL draft.

The Cowboys received the No. 23 pick and two fourth-round selections (Nos. 114 and 137) from Philadelphia for the 20th pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

The addition of Lemon is yet another indication that A.J. Brown is likely to be traded at some point. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Brown is likely to be traded to the New England Patriots on or after June 1. The two sides have discussed a deal, but neither has been willing to commit to it until after June 1, when Brown's $40 million salary cap charge will be split between this year and next.

The Eagles also have signed free agent wide receivers Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore and acquired wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks in a trade with the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns last season to earn All-America honors. He had 137 catches for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career.