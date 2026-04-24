49ers make 2 NFL draft trades, but none involving Mac Jones

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers made a pair of trades during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, but the one deal they didn't make seems to have solidified their depth at the game's most important position for 2026.

After the Niners moved down twice and out of the first round, coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether backup quarterback Mac Jones would be on the team next season.

Shanahan indicated that not only would Jones be there but if any team was going to deal for him, it likely would have needed to involve a first-round pick.

"I'd be real surprised if he's not [a Niner]," Shanahan said. "It also really surprised me that no one came and offered something like today, but the fact that no one did doesn't make me think someone's going to do something tomorrow. And his value's probably already passed anyway."

Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have maintained all offseason that their preference was to keep Jones but have said they're open to listening if a team is willing to make a compelling offer. But nothing materialized during free agency as teams such as the Minnesota Vikings (Kyler Murray), Miami Dolphins (Malik Willis) and New York Jets (Geno Smith) opted for other options.

Starting eight games in place of an injured Brock Purdy last year, Jones finished with a 62.9 QBR (ninth in the NFL) and threw for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while averaging 268.9 passing yards. San Francisco went 5-3 and stayed in the playoff mix with Jones under center.

For his part, Jones told ESPN in December that he had rediscovered his joy for playing football in San Francisco after some rough seasons in New England and Jacksonville.

"It was just so fun to get, as I say, the train back on the tracks," Jones said Jan. 19. "That's what I wanted to do."

While Jones remains with the team, the 49ers have plenty of business to take care of over the next couple of days to build out the rest of their roster. Entering Thursday night, they held the 27th pick along with five other selections. By the time the first round was complete, San Francisco had added a fifth-round selection and moved back into the third round by dealing a fourth-rounder.

They now hold seven picks, two second-round choices (Nos. 33 and 58), a third (No. 90), three fourths (Nos. 127, 133, 138) and a fifth (No. 179).

According to Lynch, the Niners and Dolphins had the framework of a deal in place days ago. On Monday, Lynch indicated that San Francisco had fewer than 20 players with first-round grades, so it was possible none of them would be available at No. 27. That's how it played out.

"They didn't run out till a couple picks before we picked," Lynch said. "We say a couple that we realistically thought would get to where we were. Now, there were some guys earlier that we would have been thrilled to have, but we had a really good idea that they were going to be gone."

With that in mind, San Francisco sent Nos. 27 and 138 to Miami for Nos. 30 and 90 (third round). That gives the 49ers a pick in the third round that they previously lacked after trading theirs to the Dallas Cowboys for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. After the next three picks went off the board, San Francisco opted to move down again, this time sending No. 30 to the Jets for 33 (second round) and 179 (fifth round).

San Francisco now holds the first pick of the second round Friday with the chance to add help at positions of need such as edge rusher, wide receiver, guard or defensive back.

Or, as Lynch suggested, another trade could be in the offing with so much time until the second round begins.

"We've got a good idea of some names," Lynch said. "We're always open for business. You always, I think that'd be foolish not to listen. And so, we will do that, but we have a good idea of where we're going and I'm looking forward to that."