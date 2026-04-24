Packers, Jayden Reed agree to three-year, $50M extension

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GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Any questions about whether Jayden Reed was part of the Green Bay Packers' long-term plans were answered Friday, when the two sides agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $50.25 million, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ian Grutman told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

They said the deal included $20 million guaranteed.

Reed, a second-round draft pick in 2023, would have been entering the final year of his rookie contract this season but now is signed through 2029.

The move came after the Packers let receiver Romeo Doubs leave in free agency to sign with the New England Patriots on a four-year, $68 million contract in March and after they traded receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month for a fifth-round pick this year and a sixth-rounder next year.

Before Reed's deal there was some question about whether the Packers would extend both him and Christian Watson, who also has an expiring contract after this season. Watson, who signed a one-year, $11 million extension last season before he even returned from his 2024 torn ACL, could also be in line for a contract extension that might be even more lucrative than Reed's if he picks up where he left off following his return last year in Week 8. Watson led the NFL in yards per catch (17.5) over the final 10 weeks of the season.

Reed, Watson and Matthew Golden, last year's first-round pick, are expected to be the Packers' top three receivers this season. They also have last year's third-round pick Savion Williams, free agent pickup Skyy Moore and Bo Melton at the receiver spot.

Reed, who was the Packers' leading receiver in each of his first two seasons, played in only seven games last season because of shoulder and foot injuries that both required surgery in Week 3. Reed returned for the final five games of the regular season plus the playoff loss to the Chicago Bears. After totaling 119 catches, 1,650 yards and 14 touchdown receptions in his first two seasons combined, Reed had 19 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown last season.

Reed caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in the wild-card loss at Chicago last season, but he lamented a missed opportunity on the final drive, when he dropped a pass that might have helped set up a winning touchdown.

"I ain't even sleep man, I didn't sleep that next day till like 5 a.m.," Reed said two days after that game. "Just thinking about it, I'm still thinking about it right now. I know that's a play I've got to make, if I want to be a great player in this league. All I can do now is work. I can't get it back. It ain't no excuse. I've got to have it. My only mindset is don't let it happen again."