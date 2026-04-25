Lions like top picks Blake Miller, Derrick Moore for trenches

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ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- After spending months logging long nights with research and preparation for the 2026 NFL draft, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes could finally rest a little after making his first two selections on Day 1 and Day 2.

With the 17th overall pick, the Lions made Clemson OT Blake Miller the first offensive lineman selected by the organization in the first round since taking All-Pro Penei Sewell as the seventh overall pick in 2021.

And they're hoping to get similar results after bringing in what they hope will be another foundational building block to help in the trenches.

"I'll tell you what, when we think about Blake Miller, you sleep easy," Holmes said on Thursday night. "You sleep very, very good at night so that's what gets us fired up."

The Lions would later trade up six spots on Friday to land Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore at No. 44 in the second round in exchange for sending picks 50 and 128 to the New York Jets.

Detroit was in search of a pass rusher to pair with Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, making Moore the first University of Michigan player selected by the Lions since Hutchinson was picked second overall in 2022.

Lions fans had been begging for Holmes to take an elite edge rusher on the opposite of Hutchinson for years, and Moore is in line to be that guy.

"We've been pretty clear about what the requirements are at that position for us and he fits that," Holmes said of Moore. "He's a physical player that he can set hard edges and his pass rush greatly improved. When I look at Derrick, it's much similar like Blake Miller, in terms of been watching him for a long time."

In Miller, Detroit sees a potential starter at right tackle with size, athleticism and finishing ability for a line that struggled in 2025. The Lions were already considering switching Sewell to left tackle for the 2026 season, which could be beneficial for Miller, who took 97% of career snaps came at right tackle during his four-year college career, where he started all 54 games.

Detroit also released veteran left tackle Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow in March and added three new linemen in free agency.

First-round pick Blake Miller is eager to show the Lions how well he fits their offensive line. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

"His durability and commitment are unmatched, having played in 54 consecutive games without missing one, and missing only two practices over four years," Clemson OL coach Matt Luke said. "Blake is an exceptional person and an outstanding player, making him a very low-risk addition.

"He will be a leader both in the locker room and in the community. He's an all-around high-character individual and competitor."

Holmes and the Lions' staff have scouted Miller closely for the past three years. They see a lot of upside in his ability after adding the elite prospect to help the pass protection around QB Jared Goff.

"He's gonna be a good starting tackle already," Holmes said. "Like, you got high conviction of that, but there's no telling where this can go because, again, I can't say it enough, me and our assistant GM Ray Agnew, were talking about just how much we've been watching him and how much better he's gotten."

The Lions had the second-worst Pass Block Win Rate in the NFL last season (56%), ahead of only the Chargers (54%). So, improved pass protection is key for Goff, who had a major drop-off in Total QBR when he was pressured (14) compared to not pressured (76). Only Mac Jones (65-point drop-off) was affected more, according to ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats.

Goff, Sewell and second-year OL Tate Ratledge were among the first teammates to reach out to Miller after being drafted by Detroit, and he sees the situation as a great fit.

Moore will pair with fellow Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson at end. Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire

"For me, my goal is just to come in and work as hard as I humanly can to be the best player I can humanly be. And at the end of the day, however the cards fall from there, I can live with," Miller said. "I want to make sure that every day I come in, put my best foot forward, whether that's working out, whether that's on the field, whether that's in the film room.

"I want to make sure I do absolutely everything I can to be the best player I can be wherever I'm needed. I'm more than happy to fill in from there."

He arrived at the Lions' practice facility around 12:15 p.m. Friday after making a two-and-a-half hour drive from his hometown Strongsville, Ohio -- near Cleveland -- with his parents, Karen and Chris, and girlfriend, Kylie Jicha.

Miller is excited to get to work after enjoying his draft-day festivities.

His demeanor and play style align with Detroit's vision to get younger on the offensive line to reestablish their identity, which was spearheaded by their ability to run the ball consistently from 2023-24. The Lions went 27-7 over those two seasons.

"There's certain guys that, they might fit you, but they won't try to strain to stay connected but Miller, that's why he's such a fit," Holmes said. "I thought that he was one of the better run-blocking tackles in this draft for sure."