Jonathan Greenard traded to Eagles, lands $100 million deal

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Jonathan Greenard in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday and agreed to a lucrative new deal with the star linebacker.

The Eagles sent two third-round draft picks -- the No. 98 pick in this year's draft and a third-rounder next year -- to the Vikings for Greenard, who then agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with Philadelphia, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The new deal also includes $50 million in guaranteed money, according to his agents.

Philadelphia also received a 2026 seventh-rounder in the trade.

The Eagles have been searching for quality edge rushers this offseason. They prioritized re-signing Jaelan Phillips heading into free agency, but the contract he ultimately received -- the Carolina Panthers signed him to a four-year, $120 million deal -- surpassed Philadelphia's offer.

Philadelphia pivoted to the 28-year-old Greenard, who had three sacks in 12 games last season after a pair of double-digit sack campaigns the previous two years in Minnesota.

Greenard joins an Eagles outside linebacker group that includes Nolan Smith Jr., Jalyx Hunt and Arnold Ebiketie. Greenard has 38 career sacks in six seasons with Minnesota and the Houston Texans.

Greenard had been one of the Vikings' top defensive players over the past two seasons. He spent the first four years of his career with the Texans before signing a four-year, $72 million deal with the Vikings in 2024.

Greenard recorded 12.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024 but was slowed by a shoulder injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery in 2025. Although he managed only three sacks in 12 games last season, his pressure rate of 13.5% ranked No. 7 in the NFL.

Greenard's contract has a $22.3 million cap number and a $19 million cash salary for 2026, but none of that money was fully guaranteed. Greenard was looking for a new deal, but the Vikings were hesitant, in large part because they used a total of six draft choices to move up and select pass rusher Dallas Turner in the first round of the 2024 draft.

The Vikings will recoup $12.25 million in 2026 salary cap space with the trade.

Turner finished last season with a team-leading eight sacks and figures to start opposite veteran outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. The Vikings also used the No. 51 pick to draft linebacker Jake Golday, who could get some snaps as an edge rusher as well.