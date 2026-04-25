Falcons draft Avieon Terrell, pair CB with star brother A.J.

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons kept things in the family with their first pick of the 2026 NFL draft.

The Falcons selected Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell with the No. 48 pick Friday night. Avieon's older brother A.J. Terrell is a star cornerback for Atlanta.

The Terrells grew up in Atlanta, attended Westlake High School and then Clemson.

The Terrell family was at a restaurant in the Atlanta area watching the draft Friday night. When the pick came in, A.J. hugged Avieon.

"As soon as I saw that call: 'Atlanta Falcons,' I told A.J., 'It's time, bro,'" Avieon said. "Tears of joy."

Avieon was a third-team All-American selection in 2025, as well as first-team All-ACC pick. His 27 pass breakups since 2023 tied him with Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds for the third most in FBS. Avieon also set the Clemson program career record for forced fumbles by a defensive back (eight, including five in 2025).

Avieon will be a key piece in what could be a potent Falcons secondary. A.J., a former second-team All-Pro selection, is Atlanta's No. 1 cornerback. The Falcons also boast three-time second-team All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III, as well as safety Xavier Watts, who had five interceptions as a rookie last season.

A.J. told ESPN earlier this month that he would love Avieon to be his pro teammate but would also like him to carve out his own path. It turns out, the two will be together in the same cornerback room next season.

While A.J. and Avieon have played for the same programs in high school and college, they have not been teammates due to their ages; A.J. is six years older.

A.J. said Friday night that playing with his brother is "a real dream come true."

"I played the story in my head a few times," A.J. said. "I didn't think it would happen, though."