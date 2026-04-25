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          Cardinals select QB Carson Beck in third round of NFL draft

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          Saban: Carson Beck has everything you'd want in a QB (0:24)

          Nick Saban raves about Carson Beck's attributes after the QB was drafted by the Cardinals. (0:24)

          • Josh WeinfussApr 25, 2026, 02:03 AM
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              Josh Weinfuss is a staff writer who covers the Arizona Cardinals and the NFL at ESPN. Josh has covered the Cardinals since 2012, joining ESPN in 2013. He is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and a graduate of Indiana University.
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          TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals got a quarterback -- it just wasn't who everyone expected.

          Arizona drafted former Miami star Carson Beck with the 65th pick -- the first pick of the third round -- on Friday, muddying an already cloudy quarterback situation for the Cardinals.

          The Cardinals had been linked to Ty Simpson for weeks, with the idea that they would trade back into the first round to take the former Alabama quarterback. The Los Angeles Rams dashed that idea, however, by drafting Simpson at No. 13 on Thursday night.

          Beck joins a quarterback room that includes Jacoby Brissett, who started 12 games for Arizona last season; Gardner Minshew, who the Cardinals signed in March; and Kedon Slovis.

          Brissett has not attended the Cardinals' voluntary offseason program as he awaits a new contract.

          Beck comes to Arizona with 37-6 record as a starter in college, plus three national championship games on his résumé. He started 43 of 55 games at the University of Georgia and the University of Miami. Beck finished his collegiate career with a 69.5 completion percentage and 88 touchdown passes against 32 interceptions.

          Beck's second-to-last game of his college career was in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl, which was played at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals' home field.