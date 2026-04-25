Steelers select QB Drew Allar in third round of NFL draft

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With their quarterback situation still unsettled, the Pittsburgh Steelers added to the position Friday night, selecting former Penn State star Drew Allar in the third round of the NFL draft.

Allar, selected with the 76th pick, joins a Steelers franchise awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers, who is mulling his future in the NFL.

Rodgers, 42, is easily the most experienced and decorated member of a quarterback room that includes Mason Rudolph and Will Howard.

Allar's 2025 season for Penn State ended abruptly due to a broken ankle against Northwestern Wildcats in October. Before that season-ending injury, he threw for 1,100 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in six games while completing 64.8% of his passes.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Allar entered last season as one of the country's most promising quarterbacks after leading Penn State to the semifinals of the 2024 College Football Playoff, where the Nittany Lions lost to Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He threw for 3,347 yards with 24 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

In 2023, Allar led the Big Ten with 25 touchdown passes and threw just two interceptions while passing for 2,631 yards. He finished his career as Penn State's all-time leader in completion percentage among full-time starters at 63.2%. He also finished third all time in touchdown passes (61) and fourth in yards (7,402).