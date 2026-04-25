Texans' Nico Collins position clear, not trading him, GM says

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HOUSTON -- Texans general manager Nick Caserio makes it clear wideout Nico Collins is not available for trade.

"We're not trading Nico Collins," Caserio said following the end of Day 2 of the draft. "Whoever reported it or whatever information that they had.. they can shove it. We're not trading Nico."

There were reports suggesting that teams were calling the Texans about Collins' availability because of his contract leading to trade speculation. The Pro Bowl wideout is due $20,875,005 in 2025 after signing a three-year, $72 million extension in 2024.

Since Collins signed his extension, the wideout market has exploded. In that same year, Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson signed a four-year extension worth $140 million with an annual average salary of $35 million. Then the following offseason, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase signed an extension worth $161 million with an annual salary of $40,250,000 over four years.

Then in March, Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension, with $120 million guaranteed following the Seahawks' Super Bowl run.

As of today, Collins is the 18th highest paid but is 10th among receivers in receiving yards (2,123), fourth in receiving yards per game (78.4) and is tied for 14th in touchdowns (13) since 2024.

So, since Caserio announced Houston isn't trading Collins, expect the Texans to give him a raise eventually because Collins has voiced to teammates the realization that he's underpaid.

For 2026, he's due to make less than San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk, Pittsburgh Steelers' D.K. Metcalf, Buffalo Bills' D.J. Moore, Steelers' Michael Pittman Jr., New York Jets' Garrett Wilson, Bengals' Tee Higgins and Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed. The aforementioned has combined for one Pro Bowl appearance since 2024, with the lone recipient being Higgins, while Collins has made it twice.

The Texans are known for giving players raises. Collins is due next.