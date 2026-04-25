Saints acquire Tyree Wilson in trade with Raiders

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The New Orleans Saints acquired defensive end Tyree Wilson in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The Saints received Wilson and a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 fifth-rounder (No. 150).

Pass rusher has been one of the Saints' biggest needs this offseason, and franchise sacks leader Cameron Jordan remains a free agent.

New Orleans did not address the position in free agency or in the first two days of the NFL draft. They inquired about Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux in recent weeks but with New York holding firm on compensation, the Saints moved on, according to NFL Network.

Wilson, 52, was the seventh pick of the 2023 draft out of Texas Tech. He started seven games for the Raiders in three seasons and has 12 career sacks, including four last season.