What could the Patriots trade for receiver A.J. Brown?

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. A.J. compensation: What might the Patriots trade to the Eagles for receiver A.J. Brown?

Now that the NFL draft is over, it is one of the most fascinating questions across the NFL.

The way both teams approached the draft seemed to reinforce Adam Schefter's report that a deal is likely to happen on or after June 1. The Eagles, who had been stocking up at receiver leading into the draft, traded up for USC receiver Makai Lemon in the first round at No. 20. Meanwhile, the Patriots stayed away from receivers altogether and jersey No. 11 remains open in anticipation of Brown's arrival.

The two sides have discussed a deal, according to Schefter, but neither has been willing to commit to it before June 1 -- when Brown's $40 million salary cap charge would be split between this year and next.

As for what those discussions might have entailed, and how the teams are working toward a possible framework, Dave Caldwell has had experience in similar situations.

The 52-year-old Caldwell, who was recently hired as University of Florida football general manager, served as senior personnel director/advisor to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman from 2022-2025. He was also the Jacksonville Jaguars general manager from 2013-2020, during which time he navigated a high-stakes trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

"There's so many variables that go into it, because no two trades are the same," he said, specifying he was speaking in general terms and not about Brown.

Historical precedent is a common place to begin discussions.

"You're looking at the value of what you think the player is," Caldwell said. "Both sides can agree on that -- 'hey, he's a Pro Bowl level player and historically, a Pro Bowl-level player at this position, at this age, at this stage of his career, have gone for this. That's it in a vacuum."

In the case of Brown, who turns 29 in June and has totaled 1,000 receiving yards in four straight seasons, one comparable could be the Las Vegas Raiders trading for Davante Adams in 2022. Adams was 29 at the time, and the Raiders dealt first- and second-round picks for him.

But it's hard to imagine the Patriots paying such a heavy price for Brown, even considering his history playing for coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee, in part because they don't seem to be competing against another suitor and the 2027 draft projects to be much stronger than 2026.

Another possible comparison is when the Bills traded Stefon Diggs and fifth and sixth-round picks to the Houston Texans in 2023 for a second-round selection. Diggs was 30 at the time, with four Pro Bowl berths.

But would that be enough for the Eagles to trade Brown? Or would they insist on a first-round pick, even if it's conditional on Brown's performance, or comes as late as 2028?

The Eagles could point to earlier this year when the Miami Dolphins received a first-round pick (30), third-rounder and fourth-rounder in exchange for receiver Jaylen Waddle and a fourth-rounder as a fairer price.

Caldwell reflected on his time navigating a high-level trade scenario with Ramsey in 2019, when the Rams dealt two first-round picks to acquire him.

"We felt like he was the No. 1 player at his position and we didn't want to trade the No. 1 player at his position," Caldwell said. "So the mindset was, 'If we're going to do this, it's going to have to be a historic trade.' If that didn't happen, we were fine keeping him and managing the circumstances around that."

Other times, however, a team's salary-cap situation might also affect its leverage in trade talks.

"Financially, if you don't trade the player, are you going to have to cut the player? Or cut other players to keep him? There have been times when a player has been traded and I've been like, 'Wow, they did not get very good value for that player.' But they were going to cut him anyways, or they just didn't want the player," Caldwell said.

"I went through this where we were trading a player and someone in our building said, 'Take whatever you can get.' I was like, 'We're not going to do that. We're going to get fair-market value or close to it, or something we feel good about to make the team better.'"

That highlights what Caldwell views as the key to striking an agreement -- both have to come away with a belief they are making themselves better.

The Patriots and Eagles seem to agree they'll both do that. The lingering question is what the compensation ultimately will be.

A.J. Brown was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

2. Lomu intel: Utah's Caleb Lomu was the seventh offensive tackle selected in the first round of the draft. Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said he was surprised Lomu was still available at No. 28, so they traded a fourth-round pick to move up three spots to select him.

Two evaluators who rated Lomu in the late first-round range, citing his movement skills and mental aptitude, said they would have liked to see more intensity and a glass-eating mentality from him at times.

My full analysis of Lomu, and every Patriots' draft pick, can be found here.

3. OT double-dip: For the second year in a row, the Patriots drafted two offensive tackles -- Will Campbell (first round) and Marcus Bryant (seventh) in 2025, and Lomu and Dametrious Crownover (sixth) this year. It marked the first time the Patriots have drafted a pair of offensive tackles in consecutive drafts since 1971-73 when five of the six were selected in the 200s.

"It is a premium position in our league," vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden explained. "The pool of players is relatively small, and you can never have enough depth."

While the Patriots have strength in numbers at tackle, they look thinner than desired at guard.

4. Jacas fan: Former Patriots director of skill development Joe Kim, who joined the University of Illinois last season and has since moved on to Ohio State, worked closely with second-round pick Gabe Jacas in 2025 and shared his belief that he's "built to be a Patriot."

As for why, Kim said: "Tough. Smart. Dependable. He has heavy hands. True power. His hands are violent and accurate. He is relentless at winning his 1-on-1 matchups, which he gets from his wrestling days. He knows how to study and invests in his craft."

Kim added that it was commonplace to see Jacas in the film room in the 5 a.m. hour.

play 0:26 What Gabe Jacas brings to the Patriots What Gabe Jacas brings to the Patriots

5. Boutte follow-up: When the Patriots began their voluntary offseason program last week, receiver Kayshon Boutte's absence was noted because he posted his whereabouts on Instagram, which came around the same time as reports he could be traded during the draft (it didn't happen).

But Boutte had actually been in Foxboro the week before, according to a source, so it isn't as if he's stayed away from the area altogether.

6. Eyes on Onwenu: It didn't receive the same level of attention as Boutte, but starting right guard Mike Onwenu also wasn't present for the first week of the voluntary offseason program, according to sources.

Onwenu, who is scheduled to earn a base salary of $16 million and carries a $25 million salary-cap charge, would forego a $200,000 workout bonus if that continues. Onwenu has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract, and the Patriots probably would have liked to come away from the draft with someone to push him a bit, but trading their fourth-round picks (125, 131) contributed to them missing out on a potential target such as predraft visitor Jeremiah Wright of Auburn (No. 132, Saints).

play 0:39 What Eli Raridon brings to the Patriots What Eli Raridon brings to the Patriots

7. Raridon's role model: Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon, who the Patriots selected late in the third round (No. 95) after hosting him on a predraft visit, said he's looked up to 49ers tight end George Kittle (2017 fifth round) and tries to model his game after him in terms of being a dual threat as a blocker and pass catcher as well as his overall mentality.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Raridon is viewed by scouts more as a pass catcher than physical blocker, but with Wolf and Co. believing Raridon is "just scratching the surface," the projection is that area of his game will grow.

8. Meier's salute: Director of scouting administration Nancy Meier is retiring after 51 years with the Patriots, and in a classy touch, she was recognized in the draft room Saturday and then called Wake Forest cornerback Karon Prunty when the team made him their pick at No. 171.

Wolf later said of Meier to reporters, "52 drafts -- just a tremendous ambassador to our program."

Nancy Meier makes her final draft call after 50+ years with the New England Patriots 👏@newbalance | @NFL pic.twitter.com/nV97rMjn71 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 26, 2026

9. Undrafted tracker: In addition to their nine draft picks, the Patriots began striking agreements with undrafted free agents late Saturday. That group includes Illinois tight end Tanner Arkin, Miami defensive tackle David Blay Jr., TCU cornerback Channing Canada, James Madison wide receiver Nick DeGennaro, Cluver-Stockton receiver Kyle Dixon, North Texas wide receiver Cameron Dorner, Oklahoma State cornerback Kenneth Harris, Georgetown wide receiver Jimmy Kibble, UCF running back Myles Montgomery, UAB guard JonDarius Morgan and Florida State guard Jacob Rizy.

10. Did You Know: The Patriots' trade with the Bills to move up three spots in the first round was only the third between the teams this century. The others were dealing quarterback Drew Bledsoe to Buffalo in 2003 for a first-round pick, and acquiring center Russell Bodine from the Bills in 2019 for a sixth-round pick.