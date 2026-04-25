Eagles select QB Cole Payton on Day 3 of NFL draft

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PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles went to the North Dakota State quarterback well again, selecting dual-threat Cole Payton in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday.

The move comes 10 years after they drafted former Bison Carson Wentz with the No. 2 pick in 2016. Wentz' roller-coaster stint in Philadelphia unofficially came to an end when they took Jalen Hurts in the second round in 2020.

Now, Payton enters the equation during a season when Hurts is trying to recapture his Super Bowl MVP form while learning a new system under offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

The left-handed Payton was the full-time starter for just one season on the college level. He totaled 29 touchdowns last season (16 throwing, 13 rushing) to four interceptions and completed 72% of his throws for the Bison.

He also was NDSU's second-leading rusher with 777 rushing yards.

His athletic abilities shined through at the NFL scouting combine in February, as well. His 40-inch vertical jump tied the third best by a QB since 2003, and his 130-inch broad jump is second best by a QB over that span.

Payton joins a room that currently features Hurts, Tanner McKee and veteran Andy Dalton. McKee is highly thought of in the building and served as the primary backup last season but is in the final year of his deal. He drew interest on the trade market last season, but the front office wanted to keep him on the roster.

"From our perspective, having a guy like Tanner is incredible security for us," general manager Howie Roseman said at the annual league meeting in Arizona in late March. "The way I think about these three quarterbacks, when I go to bed at night and I know we have three quarterbacks who can play, I sleep better. That's just how I roll."