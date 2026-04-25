Taylor: Bengals did due diligence on draft pick Colbie Young

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals did extensive research during the predraft process before drafting former Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young, coach Zac Taylor said Saturday.

Young was reinstated to Georgia's team in 2025 after he pled no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was placed on probation in a domestic violence case. When explaining why Cincinnati felt comfortable with the selection, Taylor pointed to Young's return to play for the Bulldogs and the conversations the Bengals had with those around Young leading up to the draft.

"Talking to all the humans we talked to that really stood on the table for him," said Taylor, who added that the Bengals had a higher draft grade than where Cincinnati got him at the end of the fourth round. "Georgia went through the whole process, returned him to play. So just really felt comfortable with the person we're adding to our locker room, the person we're adding to our community."

Young reached a deal in January, 2025 that included 12 months of probation and attendance of a family violence intervention program. In exchange, Georgia prosecutors dropped misdemeanor charges of battery and assault on an unborn child. The woman involved in the incident retracted her statement to police and asked for the charges to be dismissed.

Young started in seven games for the Bulldogs last season before suffering a leg fracture that required surgery. He returned to play in Georgia's College Football Playoff loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. He totaled 26 catches for 358 yards and a touchdown last season. Prior to Georgia, Young spent his first two collegiate season with the Miami Hurricanes.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Young expressed gratitude to the Bengals for making the selection.

"For them to take me in this round, this pick right now, there's just nothing but love and respect for them," Young said. "I respect that. [They looked] at the individual that they're actually getting and that's not portrayed on the internet, social media. They're getting a guy who's ready to work."

Young was the first offensive player the Bengals took in this year's draft. They acquired the final pick in the fourth round following a trade earlier in the day with the New York Jets.