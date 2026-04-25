Browns select QB Taylen Green in Round 6 of NFL draft

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The Cleveland Browns stayed busy on the quarterback front Saturday, selecting Arkansas' Taylen Green with the first pick of the sixth round (No. 182) of the NFL draft.

The selection comes a year after Cleveland notably took two QBs in the draft -- Dillon Gabriel (third round) and Shedeur Sanders (fifth). Green now will join those two, along with veteran Deshaun Watson, with the Browns under coach Todd Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, both in their first years in Cleveland.

Green (6-6, 224 pounds) had a record-setting day at the NFL scouting combine in February, setting quarterback combine marks with a 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds, a vertical jump of 43½ inches and a broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches.

He was a four-year starter in college -- two years at Boise State and two at Arkansas. Last season for the Razorbacks, he threw for 2,714 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go with 777 yards rushing and eight rushing touchdowns.

He had eight 300-yard passing games in his two seasons at Arkansas.

In all, he threw for 9,662 yards, 59 touchdowns and 35 interceptions while rushing for 2,403 yards and 35 touchdowns in 53 games during his college career.