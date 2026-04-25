Giants' Harbaugh: Any Odell Beckham Jr. deal must make sense

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants coach John Harbaugh said that Odell Beckham Jr. "looked good" in his recent workout with the team and will see if a signing makes sense for both sides.

Beckham had a workout and took a physical Tuesday with the franchise that selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He has been vocal about his desire to return.

The Giants have been deliberate throughout the process of potentially signing the 33-year-old wide receiver as a free agent. Harbaugh has a history with Beckham from the 2023 season in Baltimore and said they maintain a good relationship.

He said Saturday he was impressed with what he saw recently.

"We worked him out. He looked good," Harbaugh said. "We just got to kind of continue conversations with him. I really like him. We got to talk Tuesday night and kind of see where he's at, see where we're at, see what he's thinking, see what we're thinking now [with] the roster. See if it makes sense. I think if we do anything, just being honest, it has to make sense for the Giants. It has to make sense for him."

New York traded up to draft Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields in the third round Friday night. It now has Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III and Fields, among others, in the wide receiver room. It's getting kind of crowded with Beckham lurking.

But there does appear to be some questions about when Nabers will be able to return from a serious knee injury. The Giants have said they hope to have him back by Week 1, but that is hardly guaranteed.

If Beckham is signed, his role would be significantly different from his first go-around with the Giants, when he was a bona fide No. 1 receiver and a perennial Pro Bowler. Beckham had 1,300-plus yards in each of his first three professional seasons.

"He's in a different place of his career for sure," Harbaugh said. "The thing I love about him is he's in such a good place in terms of his humility. He wants to be part of a team. He wants to contribute. He wants to help the young guys. That's what he's talking about doing. He still thinks he has some juice. And he looked good in the workout.

"He's still got to be able to play. It's not going to be the old Odell. It's going to be a different version, 2.0 Odell, I should say. But we're not decided on that yet. He's not quite decided on that yet. I think we have to just kind of see where we're at with this next week."

Beckham did not play this past season. The previous year he appeared in nine games for the Miami Dolphins, logging nine catches for 55 yards.

The fan favorite has focused his attention on New York and has not been shy about his desire to return to the Giants.

"That sounds great; if that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. I would be excited about that," Beckham said to sports show host Kay Adams in an interview before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles last month.

Beckham seems to be open to serving as a mentor for Nabers. It makes sense considering both are LSU products and Beckham knows the potential pitfalls of New York. The former lightning-rod receiver was traded from the Giants to the Cleveland Browns even after he was signed to a long-term deal.