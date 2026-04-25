Chiefs take QB Garrett Nussmeier in 7th round of NFL draft

Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs used their final pick in the NFL draft to select former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier in the seventh round on Saturday.

Nussmeier (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) underwent tests at the NFL scouting combine that revealed a cyst on his spine, sources told NFL Network, which contributed to the oblique pain that plagued him in 2025 at LSU. Since just before the Senior Bowl, he has been asymptomatic. According to NFL Network, Nussmeier could have a procedure if that changes, which would keep him sidelined for just a few weeks to allow stitches to heal.

Nussmeier, the son of New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, was limited to nine games in 2025 and passed for 1,927 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He entered last season with high expectations after passing for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024, his first year as the full-time starter.

In all, he threw for 7,699 yards, 52 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 40 games during his college career.