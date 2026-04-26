Red Murdock is 'Mr. Irrelevant' as LB goes last in NFL draft

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- For newly minted Denver Broncos linebacker Red Murdock, it was highly relevant he is now this draft's "Mr. Irrelevant."

Murdock, the 257th and final pick of the 2026 NFL draft, said Saturday he didn't know much about the annual festival that comes with being the final selection, but he's happy to be a part of it because it meant the Broncos had called his name just before the draft ended.

"I know a little bit about Mr. Irrelevant, but the main thing is I got an opportunity and to make the most out of it and help us win,'' Murdock said. "[But] it was a pretty emotional moment, trying to hold it in front of the family and everything. I was just really excited to get an opportunity ... the Broncos, man, I'm just really excited to play for the Broncos, that's a great team ... it's playing out perfectly."

The Broncos became the first team in common draft era (since 1967) to hold the final two picks of a draft. Saturday, with three picks in the seventh round overall, they selected Utah tight end Dallen Bentley at No. 256 and then Murdock.

Broncos coach Sean Payton joked Bentley was now "vice president'' for the Irrelevant Week festival in Newport Beach, California, and general manager George Paton said the team was told both Murdock and Bentley would be flown out for the festival in the coming weeks.

"It was unique, I think we said it during the draft, (for) the rest of your career no one in this draft room will be part of a draft where you have the last two picks of the draft,'' Payton said. "... There was eight minutes where you were kind of controlling everything.''

Both Payton and Paton said the Broncos received trade offers for the final pick as the seventh round progressed and teams raced to sign potential undrafted free agents, as well.

"It was a hot pick,'' Paton said.

Murdock, who set an FBS record with 17 forced fumbles in his career at Buffalo, said he had considered the thought he might go undrafted as the seventh round unfolded but "was just trying to keep my mind off things I can't control. When I got that call, I was extremely grateful.''

In the three seasons he started games at Buffalo, Murdock had 60, 156 and 142 tackles, respectively, and he finished his career with 39.5 tackles for loss. On the record forced fumbles, Murdock said, "I'm meticulous in intent, I'm kind of obsessed with it.''

"Man, he's tackling machine,'' Paton said. "Really instinctive, really good versus the run ... but this guy, oh my gosh, if you look at his career and all the forced fumbles he had, just a nose for the ball, relentless, motor.''

Murdock is the second Mr. Irrelevant the Broncos have selected since the charitable festival began in 1976, when former player Paul Salata wanted to celebrate the underdog. The Broncos selected Memphis quarterback Chad Kelly with the final pick of the 2017 draft. Kelly appeared in one game, for one play (a kneel-down), in 2018 and was released later that season.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, a 2023 Pro Bowl selection with 45 career starts, is the most successful Mr. Irrelevant since the festival began. Kicker Ryan Succop, a Super Bowl LV winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was the 2009 Mr. Irrelevant.