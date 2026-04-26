NFL says draft in Pittsburgh set attendance record

The Denver Broncos pick Red Murdock with the final selection of the 2026 NFL draft. (0:44)

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The NFL draft had a record week in Pittsburgh.

The league said Saturday the final attendance number finished north of 800,000, breaking the record of 775,000 set two years ago in Detroit.

That total was boosted by huge crowds on both Thursday and Friday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had told the rain-soaked fans outside Acrisure Stadium that Pittsburgh had set a record for attendance on Thursday and Friday, with more than 600,000 people packing themselves into the city's North Shore and nearby Point State Park.

Most of the crowd came to the city's North Shore wearing Steelers black-and-gold and waving the club's signature Terrible Towels.

The draft heads to the National Mall in Washington, D.C., next April.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.