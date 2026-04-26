Source: QB Pavia accepts invite to Baltimore Ravens minicamp

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, one of the most polarizing figures in college football, accepted to an invitation Sunday to attend next weekend's rookie minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pavia is the first Heisman Trophy finalist to go undrafted since Northern Illinois quarterback Jordan Lynch in 2014. Pavia will compete against Connecticut quarterback Joe Fagnano, who also is receiving a tryout at Ravens rookie minicamp.

Last season, Pavia was one of the most productive and efficient quarterbacks in the country in leading Vanderbilt to a 10-3 record, the first double-digit win season in school history. After throwing 29 touchdown passes and rushing for 10 more, Pavia was named first-team All-American and SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the best upperclassman quarterback in college football.

The biggest knocks against Pavia have been his age (24), height (5-foot-10) and questionable decision-making off the field. After finishing runner-up to Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza in December, Pavia posted a photo on Instagram with the caption "F--- ALL THE VOTERS" along with a thumbs-down emoji on social media. He later apologized.

The Ravens have a spot for a No. 3 developmental quarterback on their roster after not using one of their 11 draft picks in 2026 on the position. Pavia's dual-threat style of play would fit in with the other quarterbacks on Baltimore's roster: Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.