Russell Wilson joins Savannah Bananas at Yankee Stadium

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Russell Wilson stepped into his baseball -- or should we say Banana Ball? -- era this weekend.

On Sunday, the Super Bowl XLVIII-winning quarterback put on a uniform for the Savannah Bananas for their matchup against the Party Animals at Yankee Stadium.

Wilson, who last suited up in the NFL for the New York Giants in 2025, got a chance at the plate for the Bananas. He stepped in during the bottom of the fifth inning, and with one strike on the count, connected the bat with the ball. A piece of the bat broke as he sprinted to first base, but his bouncer to first was turned into a trick play to end the inning.

Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) joined the Savannah Bananas in front of 40,000 fans in Yankee Stadium, and ended up hitting into a trick play 👇 pic.twitter.com/QS4fWFKXIT — Banana Ball (@BananaBall_) April 26, 2026

In the end, Wilson didn't get a win with the Bananas. The Party Animals walked away with a 7-2 victory, giving the Bananas their second loss of the year.

Wilson, 37, was benched in Week 4 last season and is now an unrestricted free agent. In January, he told reporters he's "not blinking" and plans to continue playing in the NFL.

Wilson threw for 831 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 with the Giants.