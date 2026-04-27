Browns' offense by position after 2026 NFL draft: QB, WR, OL

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BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns left the 2026 NFL draft with a 10-player class that truly highlighted their commitment to overhauling the offense under first-year coach Todd Monken.

Eight of the players drafted were on offense, consisting of three offensive linemen, a pair of wide receivers, a pair of tight ends and even a quarterback in Taylen Green, who was selected in the sixth round.

Amid a quarterback battle with Green, Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel, the Browns have surrounded their eventual starter with youth and talent in the trenches and at the skill positions.

Cleveland is in the process of finalizing signings for undrafted free agents, but the offensive-heavy draft marks the final checkpoint of an offseason focused on improving a unit that has scored the fewest points in the NFL over the past two seasons.

"I think it's been a great draft, but what matters is now, once they get here and then how we develop them and how we put them in the right places to let their talent shine," Monken said.

Here is a positional look at how the Browns' offense is shaping out after the draft.

The Browns welcomed their first-round 2026 NFL draft picks in offensive tackle Spencer Fano and wide receiver KC Concepcion. Ken Blaze/Imagn Images

Quarterback

Returning: Sanders, Watson, Gabriel

Draft pick: Green (No. 182)

State of the room: Throughout the offseason, general manager Andrew Berry said he would look into the quarterback room after Cleveland started three QBs for the fourth time in the past five seasons. Berry finally added a passer in the draft, and while Green doesn't project as someone who will immediately factor in the competition to be starting quarterback -- "rare physical gifts ... but he's going to need some polish with his game," Berry said of Green -- it's an interesting flier on a developmental quarterback who had a record-breaking performance at the NFL combine. Berry also said he intends to move forward with the four-quarterback room.

What they're saying: "Every player that's going to be a part of our roster is going to be competing, right? Whoever we bring in, starting with rookie minicamp and then OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and then training camp. But as we've spoken before, at any position that doesn't mean equal reps. There has to be some form of a depth chart per se." - Monken on the quarterback room

play 0:48 The plays that helped make Taylen Green a Brown Check out some of the top highlights from Taylen Green.

Running back

Returning: Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders, Ahmani Marshall

State of the room: The Browns didn't add a running back in what was viewed as a weaker class but selected two last year in Judkins and Sampson, who are expected to once again spearhead the running game. Judkins was not participating in the first and lone voluntary veteran minicamp practice open to media last week as he continued to rehab the dislocated ankle and fractured fibula he suffered late in the 2025 season. He is expected to participate in the offseason workout program at some point.

What they're saying: "We anticipate with each week he's going to get closer and closer. When that is, his body will tell him. But we do anticipate somewhere before the end of spring/summer, we'll have him out there." -- Monken on Judkins

Wide receiver

Returning: Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond, Malachi Corley, Gage Larvadain, Jamari Thrash, Luke Floriea

Free agent signings: Tylan Wallace, Isaiah Wooden

Draft picks: KC Concepcion (No. 24), Denzel Boston (No. 39)

State of the room: Cleveland needed to upgrade a position group that ranked last in the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season, and the Browns came away with two of the draft's best receivers in Concepcion and Boston. It was one of the more surprising outcomes for Cleveland, as there was an 8% chance Boston would be available with the 39th pick, according to ESPN's Draft Predictor.

Berry said the drafting of two receivers has "zero impact" on Jeudy, who had a down season in 2025 after a Pro Bowl campaign in 2024. Berry even went as far as to call Jeudy the team's "bell cow." However, there will be plenty of competition in training camp for roster spots and roles. What they're saying: "We feel like we have a nice, well-rounded room with speed, [run after catch], contested catch ability, separation. So, we're really pleased with the youth and talent in that group." -- Berry

play 0:30 What Denzel Boston brings to the Browns What Denzel Boston brings to the Browns

Tight end

Returning: Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates, Sal Cannella

Free agent signings: Jack Stoll, Caden Prieskorn, Sal Cannella

Draft picks: Joe Royer (No. 170), Carsen Ryan (No. 248)

State of the room: At the conclusion of the draft's Day 2, Berry acknowledged he misjudged an early run of blocking tight ends that took place in the third round. The Browns still were able to draft two-late round tight ends in Royer and Ryan. Monken has had success with two-tight-end groupings and with David Njoku not being re-signed, there's an open role next to Fannin with several potential options.

What they're saying: "Joe has size, really good hands. He is a player that can produce both in the Y, which is kind of your traditional inline role, and the F role, which is a little bit more of a receiving role. So to have that flexibility in the room is helpful and important. So he was the guy that we liked, we felt was there for the value and we're happy to add him to the team." -- Berry on Royer

Offensive line

Returning: Dawand Jones, KT Leveston, Luke Wypler, Teven Jenkins, Zak Zinter, Tyre Phillips, Kendrick Green, Kingsley Eguakun, Jeremiah Byers, Jack Conley

Trade acquisition: Tytus Howard

Free agent signings: Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins

Draft picks: Spencer Fano (No. 9), Austin Barber (No. 86), Parker Brailsford (No. 146)

State of the room: The Browns added three starting offensive linemen in free agency, but that didn't stop Berry from targeting another lineman with Cleveland's first draft pick at No. 9 and ultimately adding a trio of O-linemen. Fano will get an opportunity to be the Browns' left tackle of the future, and Barber could provide much-needed depth for a team that cycled through four different left tackles in 2025. Brailsford is an interesting addition as a fifth-round pick; if he can push for a starting role as a rookie, it could allow Elgton Jenkins to return to guard, where he was a Pro Bowler with the Packers before moving to center full time in 2025.

What they're saying: "I think when we've been at our best, when we had the best unit in the league, we were deep. It wasn't just quality, but it was depth as well. And so there are a couple positions that once you get past this time of the year, you just can't acquire until really the next offseason. And then the offensive line position group, that's one of those spots. So when we can add players, the bigger guys that are hard to find, you know, we'll do that." -- Berry